BCECE 2018: Registration for e-counselling for engineering courses begins tomorrow; register at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

India FP Staff Jul 18, 2018 11:44:34 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the e-counseling process for BCECE 2018 PCM group tomorrow. The complete counselling and seat allotment process will be conducted online on their official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The application link for e-counseling for Engineering streams will be activated on 19 July at 10 am. The last date to register for the counseling is 25 July till 11.59 pm.

Representational image. AFP

Steps to register online

- Click the link on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

- Enter the BCECE 2018 roll number, the name of the candidate, date of birth and father’s name to register themselves

- Set the password and enter the other required details

Steps for choice filling 

- Log in to the account for choice filling

- Select the choices from the list displayed there according to their preference

- Take the printout of the filled choices for the future reference

The result for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2018 was released on 19 June on the official BCECEB website.

There will be no further rounds of registration and only those who register within the given time frame will be eligible for the second and third round of counselling. The detailed information on the registration process and counselling process will be released on the BCECEB website soon.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 11:44 AM

