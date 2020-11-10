BBOSE 2020: Bihar Open School Class 10 and Class 12 results declared; steps to check score on bbose.org

Students can log on to the official website and provide their login credentials to check their score and qualifying status in the examination

The Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has been declared on its official website - bbose.org.

Students can log on to the official website and provide their login credentials to check their score and qualifying status in the examination.

According to a report by Times Now, the Bihar Board Open School exam results 2020 is declared in the form of a provisional mark sheet. The original scorecard will be soon released to the students.

A report by The Indian Express said that the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) was conducted between 3 and 22 October.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check BBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website -bbose.org.

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Result Of Secondary & Sr.Secondary First Examination June 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth along other credentials to log in.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name, roll number, score, total, qualifying status, and save as well as take a print of your result.

About BBOSE

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an autonomous Organisation of the Education Department of the Bihar government.

It conducts Public Examination and granting of Certificates for Class 10 and 12, having equivalence with the certificates of other formal school examination boards such as CBSE/ ICSE and other Secondary Boards.