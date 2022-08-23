A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana referred the case relating to the claim over Shiv Sena to a five-judge constitution bench which will take up the matter on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp's claim for recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol to it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana referred the petition relating to the claim over Shiv Sena to a five-judge constitution bench which will take up the matter on Thursday, according to a NDTV report.

The court framed eight questions for the larger bench to decide in the battle between Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on claim over the party, the report added.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Shinde had late last month urged the Supreme Court to dismiss all pleas by Thackeray's team, and let the Election Commission decide whose faction is the real Shiv Sena.

