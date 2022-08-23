Battle for real Shiv Sena: Don't take any action on Shinde faction's claim till Thursday, SC tells poll panel
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana referred the case relating to the claim over Shiv Sena to a five-judge constitution bench which will take up the matter on Thursday.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp's claim for recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol to it.
Supreme Court orders Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday on the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana referred the petition relating to the claim over Shiv Sena to a five-judge constitution bench which will take up the matter on Thursday, according to a NDTV report.
The court framed eight questions for the larger bench to decide in the battle between Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on claim over the party, the report added.
"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.
The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: The history of freebie culture that the AAP and Centre are fighting over
The Centre has criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for luring the voters of Gujarat with free electricity. However, the freebie culture is not new to Indian politics. It can be traced back to Tamil Nadu: In 1967, DMK founder CN Annadura promised 4.5 kg of rice for Re 1 if he were to be elected
Pakistan: Imran Khan's party PTI wins Karachi by-elections amid political upheaval
The fresh win for the PTI in Karachi came amid growing tension between the opposition party and the government, with the latter registering a case against former prime minister Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening a police official and a judge
GhoseSpot | Is Narendra Modi serious about fighting corruption?
Those who walk the corridors of power would say corruption has indeed come down at the top echelons of the government. However, this isn’t something the common masses experience directly