Batamaloo encounter: One J&K policeman killed, 3 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar; operation still underway

India Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 08:21:24 IST

Srinagar: A policeman has been killed and three security forces personnel injured during an early morning encounter with militants in Batmaloo area in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

“On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter.

Representational image. PTI

The state’s police chief shared no further details.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation soon turned into an encounter as the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The gunfight was still going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited. Mobile internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 08:21 AM

