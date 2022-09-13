Bareilly: Infant dies after Lava phone exploded while charging

The keypad phone was purchased six months ago by Sunil Kumar (30). He said his wife Kusum Kashyap had given the infant Neha, a bath after which she made her lie on the cot where the phone was also kept plugged in a solar panel for charging

Bareilly: In a horrific incident, eight-months-old infant died after a Lava phone that was kept next to her on a cot while being plugged in charging, exploded here, police officials said on Monday.

As per the information, the keypad phone was purchased six months ago by Sunil Kumar (30), who works as a construction worker and lived in a kaccha house where there was no electricity connection, with his wife Kusum and the infant Neha.

He said that he had bought the solar panel for fans and Kumar told media that the phone probably exploded due to overheating as it was kept on charging for quite some time. His wife, he said his wife had given the infant a bath after which she made her lie on the cot where the phone was also kept plugged in a solar panel for charging.

“I had asked my wife to put on some clothes on her and shift her to another cot but she said she would do it and went back to bathroom to finish washing of clothes,” he said adding that he left home for some work after that.

She came back to room after hearing loud noise of explosion and cries. The intensity of the explosion was such that it had created a hole in the cot. The baby girl received severe burns on her hands and back, an eye-witness told media.

The mother with the help of others rushed the infant immediately to a local hospital where she succumbed injuries hours later, police officials said.

The cops added that prima facie the incident occurred due to sheer negligence of the infant’s parents who later decided not to press charges against anyone. Hence there was no autopsy done on the infant’s dead body.

Sunil’s brother Ajay told reporters that the phone was plugged in charging through USB cable without the adapter which might be a reason why it exploded, “My brother did not have enough money to afford treatment in a private hospital, otherwise we would have saved her,” he said.

