Banned exotic veggie from forests of UP’s Pilibhit costs way more than mutton

In the vast stretches of forests near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, an expensive vegetable grows during the monsoon season every year. Katrua, as it is called by locals is a wild and exotic vegetable that grows among the roots of Sal trees and tastes distinctly like mutton.

Despite being banned for picking and selling due to its protected forest status, Katrua still manages to find its way to the market, and commands an exorbitant price considering it’s a wild veggie.

Classified as a wild mushroom, Katrua is found abundantly in the dense and tiger-infested jungles of Pilibhit. Villagers, defy the ban and secretly dig it up from the forest in the wee hours and sell it in the market at high prices.

Though there is a ban in place, the vegetable is much in demand, fetching prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1,500. The Forest Department’s increased monitoring, prompted by the WildLife Crime Control Bureau’s alert, has made it challenging to bring Katrua from the forest. There have been several instances of confiscations and raids but these have not deterred its availability in the market.

Cooking Katrua requires meticulous cleaning, making it a lot more time-consuming than mutton. The vegetable is either cut into pieces or cooked whole. Just like chicken or mutton dishes, Katrua requires a generous array of spices, including turmeric, pepper, chicken masala, onion paste, garam masala, and aromatic seasonings.

This careful preparation contributes to its reputation as an alternative for mutton or as a tasty dish for vegetarians, explaining its demand.

Found predominantly in the Mahof forest of Pilibhit, Katrua’s popularity extends beyond the district. Traders from places like Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, and Mailani purchase the vegetable discreetly to sell in other areas.

But, the Forest Department and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve strictly prohibit unauthorized entry into the reserve, warning of severe consequences for those illegally entering the forest to harvest Katrua.