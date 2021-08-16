Banks to remain closed for 5 days between 16 and 22 August; check details here

On 20 August, the banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram on the account of Onam

Between 16 and 22 August, banks in the country will remain closed for five days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Hence, customers are advised to check the holiday calendar available on the official website of RBI to plan accordingly before visiting any branch.

According to the calendar, there were a total of fifteen holidays in the month of August, including the second and fourth Saturday, and Sundays. The holidays vary as per the specific state.

Between 16 and 22 August, the calendar displays four festive holidays. Today, 16 August, the festival of Parsi New Year or Navroz is being celebrated. On this occasion, the banks are shut in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. On 19 August, the lenders will remain closed on the occasion of Muharram in New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Agartala, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

On 20 August, the banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram on the account of Onam. While on 21 August, the banks will remain shut in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on the occasion of Thiruvonam.

Along with these, the fifth holiday include Sunday on 22 August. The festival of Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated on 22 August which happens to fall on Sunday.

Check the list of bank holidays between 16 and 22 August here:

16 August - Parsi New Year (Banks of Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed)

19 August - Muharram (Banks in most states will be closed)

20 August - Onam (Banks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed)

21 August - Thiruvonam (Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed)

22 August - Sunday (Weekly off) as well as Raksha Bandhan

In the above-mentioned states, areas, or regions, all public, private, international, and regional banks shall be closed on the notified holidays. However, customers still have the option to make transactions using online modes such as mobile and internet services.

Every month, bank holidays are announced under three categories: negotiable instruments act and real-time gross settlement holiday, negotiable instruments act, and banks' account closing.