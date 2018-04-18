Bank of India Recruitment 2018: Vacancy for 158 officers announced; apply online from 20 April at bankofindia.co.in

The Bank Of India, a leading public sector bank, has invited application for recruitment of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream. A total of 158 posts are available for recruitment.

The online application process will commence from 20 April, 2018 and the last date for filing your application is 5 May, 2018. The tentative date for an online exam is given as 10 June, 2018. However, a final date will be announced after the application process is completed. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official Bank of India website bankofindia.co.in.

Eligibility

A candidate must be a between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01 April to meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities are allowed a five-year relaxation in age, likewise OBC candidates are eligible for a three-year relaxation in age limit.

Graduates in any discipline with an MBA, PGDM and other equivalent degrees may apply. Post-graduation degree holders in Commerce/Science/ Economics, Chartered accountants, ICWA degree holders, and company secretaries are also eligible to apply.

A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must. The candidates must also have scored a minimum of 60 percent in graduation. You can check the detailed eligibility criteria here.

Application fees

General and OBC category candidates are required to pay an examination fees of Rs 600 while applicants from the reserved SC/ST categories will be charged Rs 100 for the application. The payments can be made online through Debit/Credit card, net banking etc.

Candidates are requested to read the entire notice carefully before paying fees and submitting application. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fees once paid will not be refunded.

Examination process

The online exam will comprise of questions from English language, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry, Financial Management. The total marks is 150 and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to attempt the exam.