Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for 511 HR posts; check bankofbaroda.in for details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released an advertisement for the recruitment of 511 Human Resource posts on contract basis for its Wealth Management Services department.

Before applying, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other important details in the detailed notification available on the official website — bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 29 April.

Here is the breakdown of vacancies:

Sr. Relationship Managers – 407

e – Relationship Managers – 50

Territory Heads – 44

Group Heads – 6

Product Head – Investment & Research – 1

Head – Operations & Technology – 1

Digital Sales Manager – 1

IT Functional Analyst – Manager – 1

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview/group discussion round or any other method.

These steps can be followed by the aspirants to apply for the recruitment drive:

Step 1: Go to BOB career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm

Step 2: Click on the 'Current Opportunities' link

Step 3: Fill the application to apply for the desired post

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the successfully submitted page. Take a printout, if required

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to apply.

The application fees for candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 600 while SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The fees can be submitted online through payment gateway.