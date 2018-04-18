Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Candidates can apply for 424 posts on www.bankofbaroda.co.in

The Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the post of managers on contract basis for wealth management services in Mumbai. Candidates who are interested can apply for 424 posts on the Bank of Baroda website www.bankofbaroda.co.in.

The registration for the applications started from 16 April and will continue till 6 May, The Indian Express reported. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a combination of written aptitude test and personal interviews and/or group discussions. Candidates should be ready to serve in any branch of India.

According to The Times of India, candidates who have educational qualification of MBA or an equivalent degree and possess IRDA certification and NISM certification for sales and distribution of insurance and mutual fund products respectively will be preferred.

Here is how you can apply