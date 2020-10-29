Bank holidays in November 2020: Banks to remain closed for 8 days, including Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti

Banks in India are closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. The banks in the country are guided by the national and state holidays in which they are situated.

Public and private banks across India will remain closed for eight days in the month of November. The bank holidays in November 2020 include five Sundays and two Saturdays.

As per a report by Business Today, banks and their branches across the country will remain closed on 14 November (Saturday) for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/ Kali Pujan.

On 30 November (Monday), banks will be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti/ Kartika Purnima/ Tahasa Purnima.

The banks will also not operate on 1 November (Sunday), 8 November (Sunday), 15 November (Sunday), 22 November (Sunday), 29 November (Sunday).

The banks will be closed on 28 November, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and its branches in Shillong will remain closed on 6 November for the Wangala festival.

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaliri, Gangtok, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed on 16 November for Bhaidooi/ Chitragupt Jayanti/ Vikram Samvat New Year Day.

On 17 November, banks in Gangtok and Imphal will remain closed for Ningol Chakkouba.

For Chhath Puja 2020, banks in Patna will be closed on 20 and 21 November, while those in Ranchi will be closed on 20 November.

In Shillong, banks will not be open on 23 November for Seng Kutsnem.

On bank holidays, all the regular operations will not be operational. However, mobile, online/ internet banking facilities can be used by customers.