Bandipora encounter: Security forces kill five LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Sumlar area

Srinagar: Three more militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and militants on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, taking the number of rebels slain to five.

Police sources said two militants were killed on Thursday in the clash that was still on in Sumlar area.

"Two bodies of the terrorists (militants) have been recovered with their weapons," a police officer said. "Three terrorists (militants) were killed on Friday although we are yet to recover their bodies. But we can see the bodies."

According to the officer, the five belonged to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group that had probably infiltrated recently into the Kashmir Valley.

The Rashtriya Rifles, the special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a cordon and search operation in the area on Thursday.

The hiding militants fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter.

"The firing stopped on Thursday evening but there was fresh firing from surviving terrorists (militants) in the morning on Friday," a police source said.