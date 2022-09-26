New Delhi: Nearly 56 days after a UP Police constable posted in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his residence, six men, including three of his colleagues have been booked for his murder and later staging it as suicide.

The delayed action came after the persistent appeals of the father which led senior police officials to finally intervene. The deceased constable’s father had not reconciled to his aon’s alleged death by suicide.

The deceased Raghvendra Singh, 22, had joined Banda’s Kamasin Police Station recently and it was his first posting after being recruited into the force.

His body was found hanging from the boundary wall of his house on July 29.

Even though no suicide note was found, the cops termed it as death by suicide shrugged the whole off as a suicide, said Gokul Prasad, the victim’s father.

Prasad said in his complaint that after his aon’s death he had visited the road-side dhaba where Raghvendra had attended a birthday party the same night he died.

Reportedly, the deceased had an altercation with Aman Singh, Vikram Singh and Saurabh Verma after one of them had slapped him.

After the incident, all the policemen who were in the party also had dinner at the dhaba.

Prasad alleged that his son was not so weak to kill himself. “He was murdered by his colleagues who later made it look like a suicide,” he said, adding that he ran pillar to post for about two months to get the police to listen to him.

“Finally, on September 24, when I took help from local political leaders and mediapersons to escalate it, the local cops took cognisance of my complaint and registered an FIR,” Prasad added.

In the FIR, police have booked the three colleagues of the deceased, along with three other unidentified persons for murder.

So far none of the accused has been arrested.

