Band, Baaja, Bridezilla: Uttarakhand girl says 'no' to shaadi after groom's family sends her 'cheap' lehenga

New Delhi: The choice of an outfit gone wrong by the groom’s family has made a bride in Uttarakhand call off the wedding.

In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, a bride called off the wedding with her fiance because she was not given an expensive lehenga. The girl who was engaged already threw a fit when she discovered the lehenga given to her by the groom’s family cost only Rs 10,000. The groom’s family in their defence said they went all the way to Lucknow to purchase the lehenga for the bride.

According to reports, the couple got engaged in June and the wedding was scheduled for 5 November.

Locals said the groom’s father also gave her an ATM card and asked her to purchase a lehenga of her choice but she refused, as reported by News 18.

The case was later bought to the Kotwali Police Station where the decision to call off the wedding was taken.

Meanwhile, earlier, in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, a wedding was called off at the last moment after the groom could not read the newspaper without his glasses on.

