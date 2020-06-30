Banaras Hindu University releases notification for filling 479 teaching, Group ‘A’ vacancies; last date to apply is 31 July

Candidates who are applying for the given posts must carefully check that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for filling 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies. The last date for submission of application forms is 31 July. However, the deadline for submitting downloaded application forms along with enclosures is 3 August.

Candidates who are applying for the given posts must carefully check that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria. For filling the online application form, they will have to visit the official website of the BHU at https://www.bhu.ac.in/rac/.

Application fee

Those belonging to unreserved, economically weaker section (EWS) and other backward class (OBC) category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1,000. On the other hand, candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and person with physical disability (PwD) category will be charged no application fee.

According to Hindustan Times, candidates who have earlier applied against Rolling Advt. No.01/2019-2020 for the following post codes may apply through online mode again or update their application form.

Such candidates are not required to pay the application fee. Their cut-off date for eligibility will be considered as per the last date of submission of application the above advertisement.

How to apply

Candidates will have to first register on the Recruitment and Assessment Cell portal on the BHU website at https://www.bhu.ac.in/rac/. Then using the generated login ID fill the application form. Submit application and pay exam fee online. Following which, they may download a PDF of the application, which they will have to print and send to BHU after signing it and having it forwarded by their employer, if any. Copies of the relevant certificates and documents have to be enclosed with the form.