'Badlaav Humse Hai': One-of-a-kind initiative to celebrate the journeys of un-sung change makers

Badlaav Humse Hai, a unique initiative by Network18 and AU Small Finance Bank, features the journeys of twenty change makers, who have been going on a new route towards effective humanitarian service and making a big difference in the lives of people and communities in India.

Over the course of six months, the teams visited various parts of the country to cover stories of change makers who are devotedly improving the lives of weaker and relatively marginalised groups of the society. The campaign raises awareness about some of the most pressing socio-economic problems still present in the communities, from education to jobs, free medical care to empowering individuals with self-sustainable initiatives.

Bringing together some of the most eminent leaders, who are committed to build a sustainable and inclusive community for all, the one of a kind initiative aims to laud and motivate these changemakers to continue in their efforts.

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank has extended gratitude towards Network18 for their continued partnership and cooperation with this initiative.

“Network18 is glad to have been a part of this initiative where we highlight the stories of changemakers from India’s rural areas and put the spotlight on the issues that matter. Our efforts have been focused on raising awareness about important issues and inspiring action. Our goal is to motivate and inspire changemakers to recognise the significant impact that even tiny actions can have,” said S Shivakumar, COO, Branded Content, Network 18.

