Babul Supriyo dismisses 'break a leg' comment as 'friendly rebuke' to fellow BJP member, claims remark being blown out of proportion

Asansol: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said that his controversial remark at an event on Tuesday was blown out of proportion, adding that the remark was a "friendly rebuke" to one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members present at the spot during his speech.

"The media got an opportunity to malign me and they did. Did I issue a threat to the Opposition? It was all fun out there. The event was a big one and there has to be some decorum. I often jokingly say such things. Most importantly, the person I said to, belongs to my party. It is indeed surprising that I have to issue a clarification on such a small matter," Supriyo told ANI.

On Tuesday, Supriyo was seen losing his cool and threatening a man from the audience that he would break his leg and asked him to sit instead of moving from one place to another. Incidentally, the event that Supriyo was invited to, was organised to donate wheelchairs and other equipment to differently-abled people.

This is not the first time that Supriyo has made headlines for such statements. In March, the singer-turned-politician visited his constituency in Asansol which was affected by communal violence shortly after Ram Navami celebrations. During his visit, Supriyo courted controversy as he lashed out at the agitating crowd saying that he would skin them alive.