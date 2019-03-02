You are here:
Babies named Abhinandan! Twitterati in splits after spate of announcements of newborns being named after IAF pilot

India FP Staff Mar 02, 2019 12:59:17 IST

Following the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India on Friday, waves of patriotism took over the nation. In particular, the patriotism in the parents of newborns was at an all-time high. Many, according to recent tweets, have named their babies after the wing commander, and chose to make the announcement in similar ways:

Some were quick to note the text of such tweets were in most cases a copy paste job.


And other Twitter users noted loopholes in the plot:

The development comes in the wake of tensions between the two nations beginning to de-escalate after Pakistan announced that it would let Varthaman return home. The tensions were sparked by a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, where at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed.

