Babies named Abhinandan! Twitterati in splits after spate of announcements of newborns being named after IAF pilot

Following the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India on Friday, waves of patriotism took over the nation. In particular, the patriotism in the parents of newborns was at an all-time high. Many, according to recent tweets, have named their babies after the wing commander, and chose to make the announcement in similar ways:

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan

My brother gave birth to a baby boy today,we have decided to keep his name Abhinandan. Our Josh is still high. U tell me how is the name? pic.twitter.com/dQ41bhy3Xh — Kesar chauhan (@iamkesarchauhan) March 1, 2019

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan My aunt gave birth to a baby boy today,we have decided to keep his name Abhinandan. Our Josh is still high. U tell me how is the name? pic.twitter.com/PdTCEdgxgk — ANUJ (@ajjuishere) March 1, 2019

Mrs @iamkesarchauhan to brother gave birth to a baby boy yesterday,then comes #Abhinandan in india From Pakistan.They have decided to keep his name #Abhinandan. His Josh is still high U tell his how is the name?@chitraaum @sardanarohit @awasthis @narendramodi #AbhinandanDiwas pic.twitter.com/hcs9PYV1aA — 🇮🇳 Kailash Hindustani ⛳ (@KailashYadav_) March 2, 2019

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan A lady gave birth to a baby boy today,we have decided to keep his name Abhinandan. Our Josh is still high. U tell me how is the name? #AbhinandanDiwas #modi pic.twitter.com/ef8alNtzsq — Sir Rishabh pant (@Rishabpant_77) March 1, 2019

Some were quick to note the text of such tweets were in most cases a copy paste job.

Not sure how you guys are related to each other but At least text toh change kardo yaar... 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KblavcJ01s — Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) March 1, 2019



And other Twitter users noted loopholes in the plot:

For a baby that’s less than 24 hours old, he looks a little big. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 1, 2019

Shame to see some ppl naming their 6 or 8 month old baby Abhinandan and claiming that he born today just to get publicity 🙄 #Abhinandan #AbhinandanReturns — Rahul Jha🇮🇳 (@imrahul_24) March 2, 2019

Congratulations 🎉

Your brother deserves Philip Kotler award for giving birth to a baby — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) March 1, 2019

Wait your brother gave a birth? pic.twitter.com/h0dHC40U8o — BlackGloves (@La_bete11) March 1, 2019

The development comes in the wake of tensions between the two nations beginning to de-escalate after Pakistan announced that it would let Varthaman return home. The tensions were sparked by a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, where at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed.

