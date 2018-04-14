Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to BR Ambedkar in New Delhi on Saturday morning.
Amid attacks from the Opposition, Narendra Modi will seek to reach out to Dalits and tribals by unveiling several pro-poor schemes in this Maoist-affected, low-literacy district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary on Saturday.
Modi will visit the Jangala Development Hub in Bijapur and will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum railway line via video conference and will also flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.
Jangala village is located in Bhairamgarh tehsil of Bijapur. This model village is situated 17 km away from sub-district headquarter Bhairamgarh and 33 kilometre away from district headquarter Bijapur.
During his over three-hour stay, Modi will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at the Bijapur Hospital and a Health and Wellness Centre, marking the launch of the Union government's ambitious health insurance programme Ayushman Bharat.
"The Prime Minister's choice to launch his most ambitious programme of Ayushman Bharat from the tribal district that is counted among the most backward districts of the country and that too on the birth anniversary of Ambedkarji is very significant," Dinesh Kashyap, BJP MP from Bastar, told IANS.
He said this would send a clear message that the Prime Minister does not discriminate and his focus on "sabka saath, sabka vikas" is not a mere slogan.
"The Prime Minister's initiative will give wings to the aspirations of every tribal and Dalit youth," he said.
Modi will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities.
Besides these, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads and other road connectivity projects in Left Wing Extremism areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges.
Modi will also interact with people, including emerging sports persons and officials of the district administration, who despite all odds are trying to bring the district on top of the map of most emerging backward districts of the country.
The visit comes days after two security personnel were killed and five injured when an improvised explosive device ripped through a bus in which they were travelling to Jangla area.
After the attack and amid calls by Maoists to boycott the Prime Minister's programme, the district is on high alert and heavy security arrangements are in place, with 7,000 police personnel deployed in the area.
With the Saturday visit, Modi will become the first Prime Minister to visit Bijapur while this will be his fourth visit to the state since he took office in 2014.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 09:48 AM
Highlights
India will defeat forces behind rise in atrocities against Dalits, says Sitaram Yechury
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury hit out at the NDA government on Twitter, alleging that there was a rise in atrocities against the Dalits in the past three years of its rule. "Past three years have seen the worst atrocities against Dalits — the upper-caste Hindutva ideology spearheads this regression. India will defeat these forces," he said.
President Ram Nath Kovind's tweets tribute to BR Ambedkar
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar at his birthplace in Mhow. The president will grace a function being organised on Babasaheb’s 127th birth anniversary
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts to Narendra Modi's statement for Kathua, Unnao victims. Accuses BJP and Narendra Modi of having an 'anti-dalit' mentality:
Modi breaks silence on Kathua, Unnao rape cases
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Modi said about the Kathua, Unnao rape cases.
Congress tried its best to remove Ambedkar's name and his work from history: PM
"Congress used all its power to remove any mention of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his work from the country's history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Babasaheb was alive, Congress left no stone un-turned to insult him," Modi said in Delhi.
Understanding Dalit identity in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh: Kaam, pehchaan, aur rajneeti
Khabar Lahariya, an independent feminist news platform working out of rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will produce a series of video reports looking at Dalit identity, with interview-based profiles of professions, locales, cultures and lifestyles associated with caste. ‘Kaam, Pehchaan, aur Rajneeti’ will launch on Ambedkar Jayanti, as part of Dalit History Month. Firstpost will be publishing these reports as well. Stay tuned for more interviews and live videos.
Kaam, Pehchaan, aur Rajneeti: Video report from Uttar Pradesh
Not just Ambedkar Jayanti, we need to walk on the path of BR Ambedkar's teachings on all 365 days. I request all my Dalit friends to discuss Ambedkar's ideals whenever they meet, says Kiran Sethi.
Video by Khabar Lahariya
MHA orders states to beef up security during Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April
The MHA asked the DMs and SPs to activate community policing initiatives to ensure peace and harmony.
BJP, Dalit outfits brace for showdown on Ambedkar's birth anniversary
As the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasing its outreach to the Dalits in view of the repeated instances of protests and unrest from within the community, the dalit leaders are set to proceed with another protest. The duo are set for a face off as on one hand the BJP has asked its workers and leaders to visit nearly 21,000 villages and spend the night in Dalit homes, Dalit leaders have said Dalit organisations will mark April 14 as 'protect constitution day', according to Buisness Standard.
Dalit activists to observe Protect Constitution Day on 127th Ambedkar Jayanti
Dalit leaders announced they would observe 14 April as "Protect Constitution Day" across the country. The decision was taken at a meeting in New Delhi. Political leader and activist Prakash Ambedkar, who presided over the meeting, said the government should bring a legislation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to ensure adequate representation of SCs/STs, Dalits, and Adivasis in the judiciary.
Protect Constitution Day: Firstpost covers issues related to Dalit caste and identity from rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
Uttar Pradesh has been seeing a steady rise in reports about statues of BR Ambedkar being vandalised since little over one month. Incidents of vandalism have been reported from Firozabad, Etah, Meerut, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Bulandshahr and Allahabad districts. In the latest incident, a saffron-coloured Ambedkar statue was re-painted into blue in Badaun district. Meanwhile, the cases of atrocities against Dalits are also on a rise.
Then the northern parts of the country were brought to a standstill on 2 April due to a massive movement by Dalits protesting against the alleged dilution of SC/ST (PoA) Act. While the opposition has been accusing BJP of being anti-Dalit for some time, now even BJP MPs from the party have begun to voice their discontent.
In light of 127th Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Saturday and the community's demand for rights and justice, Firstpost will be following all that transpires on 14 April being observed across the country as Protect Constitution Day, starting with video reports looking at Dalit identity by Khabar Lahariya, an independent feminist news platform working out of rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
09:48 (IST)
09:28 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu pay homage to BR Ambedkar in New Delhi
09:05 (IST)
09:03 (IST)
Ahead of Chhattisgarh visit, Narendra Modi extends wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti
08:54 (IST)
Updates begin for 14 April, Saturday
21:52 (IST)
Road in east Delhi named after BR Ambedkar
A stretch of road in east Delhi's Patparganj has been named after Dalit icon Dr Bhimaro Ambedkar, a plaque for which was unveiled on Friday, officials said.
Deputy Mayor of BJP-led EDMC, Vipin Bihari Singh has named the street after Ambedkar and East Delhi BJP MP Maheish Girri unveiled it, the civic body said in a statement.
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit movement and campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables, while also supporting the rights of women and labour. —PTI
21:34 (IST)
20:56 (IST)
Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi
20:50 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh administration asked to protect Ambedkar statues: Police
The Centre has issued an advisory to the Madhya Pradesh government, asking it to "protect" the statues of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, a senior police official said on Friday. The advisory comes amid a series of vandalism incidents targeting statues and busts, and ahead of Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Saturday.
The architect of the Constitution was born at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on 14 April, 1891. A number of Ambedkar's statues were desecrated following the protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court.
Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Makrand Deouskar said it was not known how many Ambedkar statues were there in Madhya Pradesh. Nonetheless, he said, district authorities have been instructed to ensure the safety of statues.
When asked, he said that the Centre too has "sent an advisory to the state in this regard". President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the Ambedkar memorial at Mhow on Saturday. —PTI
20:32 (IST)
Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ambala, Haryana
20:31 (IST)
SC/ST Act judgment: Ex-CJI KG Balakrishnan criticises Supreme Court verdict, says it incited violence
Former chief justice of India KG Balakrishnan on Friday said the controversial SC/ST verdict of the Supreme Court was "basically wrong" as the decision will enable perpetrators to get away from the clutches of law.
Balakrishnan, the first Dalit to become CJI (14 January, 2007 to 12 May, 2010) also said that this decision of the apex court has incited violence. "This is probably the first time a decision of the Supreme Court has incited violence among the people. Usually, when violence is there, the Supreme Court intervenes. The people used to accept the verdict.
"Now people are not in a position to accept the verdict of the highest court of the land. It is something which is strange. This we should understand. The Supreme Court should produce decisions which are acceptable to greater number of people. It should not create violence among the society," he said.
Read more here
20:09 (IST)
Govt will bring ordinance on SC/ST Act if needed: Ram Vilas Paswan
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said the NDA government is committed to maintaining the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in its original form and would consider bringing an ordinance if required.
Paswan, who has often aired this view within the government, expressed hope that the apex court would allow the government's review plea against its order which, many argue, dilutes the legislation's stringent provisions.
"The government is determined to maintaining the law as it was enacted. If it calls for bringing in a legislation, we will consider doing it," he said. Official sources said an ordinance can be brought if the apex court rejects the government's review petition. —PTI
19:49 (IST)
Modi breaks silence on Kathua, Unnao rape cases
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Modi said about the Kathua, Unnao rape cases.
19:45 (IST)
I challenge Congress party to tell me about one work they have done for Ambedkar
"If I was not born in a poor and backward class family, I would have never understood Dr Ambedkar," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi.
He continued to attack Congress for not acknowledging the work of Ambedkar, saying, "I challenge Congress party to tell me about one work they have done for Dr Ambedkar. They have no answers. Congress is all about dynasty politics." he added.
19:38 (IST)
"Special courts are being formed for urgent hearing of cases involving torture on SC/ST community. The government has also decided to set up a commission for sub-categorisation of backward castes," Narendra Modi said in Delhi
19:27 (IST)
Congress tried its best to remove Ambedkar's name and his work from history: PM
"Congress used all its power to remove any mention of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his work from the country's history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Babasaheb was alive, Congress left no stone un-turned to insult him," Modi said in Delhi.
19:23 (IST)
Govt strengthened law against atrocities on Dalits, says PM
"In 2015, we strengthened the law against atrocities on Dalits. We have increased the number of crimes against Dalits enlisted in the law from 22 to 47," Modi said in Delhi. "Electricity will reach every household. More than two crore Dalits have benefited from the Mudra Yojna," he added.
"The governement won't allow dilution of law to prevent atrocities on SCs, STs," he asserted.
19:18 (IST)
Modi hits out at former govts, says Ambedkar would not have imagined government with working culture of 'latkana, atkana aur bhatkana' would come to power
"Babasaheb would not have imagined that after Independence, a government with a working culture of 'latkana, atkana aur bhatkana' will come to power. In the last four years, our government has restarted work on programs and schemes that have been pending for many years," Modi said, hitting out at the former government's for their inaction while in power.
"Not to whine about scarcity and not to get distracted by influence, is a mantra given by Dr Ambedkar through his life," Modi said, adding that Ambedkar's ideals helped them imbibe the practise of completing schemes before their scheduled dates.
19:05 (IST)
Congress closed files related to Ambedkar memorial, we reopened file to this project in 2014: PM
"It is a matter of fortune for the government that we have got an opportunity to develop five places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar," Modi said while inaugurating the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial at 26 Alipur Road, New Delhi. "This memorial is a symbol of an ordinary person's extraordinary life," he added. This memorial will help people know more about Ambedkar, the prime minister said.
"After Atal Ji's govt, when Congress came to power they closed the files related to this project, when we were given a chance to serve people in 2014 we dug out the files and worked on it," Modi added in a jibe at the Opposition party.
Modi said that the earlier governments "have no accountability," but the ruling NDA government changed this culture. "We have attempted to develop a work culture where we will inaugurate what we have laid foundation for," he said.
19:01 (IST)
Visuals of Narendra Modi's Delhi Metro commute on his way to inaugurating Ambedkar National Memorial
18:56 (IST)
Memorial a 'fitting tribute' to Babasaheb Ambedkar, says PM
Many governments came to power after Independence, but what should have been done much before has happened now, after decades. The Dr Ambedkar National Memorial memorial is a fitting tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
18:48 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad says 2.90 Lakh CSC e governance service centers across India will undertake a special 10 days long drive as a tribute to BR Ambedkar
18:46 (IST)
Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh on Ambedkar Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, an official release said on Friday.
The release said that the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum Railway Line via video conference on Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary.
He will flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur. He will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital and inaugurate a health and wellness centre, which will mark the launch of the Union government's ambitious Health Assurance Programme Ayushman Bharat.
He will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Left Wing Extremism areas; other road connectivity projects in LWE areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges. —IANS
18:44 (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers hold a community meal on eve of Ambedkar Jayanti
18:30 (IST)
Another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh
A day before the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, another of his statue's was vandalised in Gajna village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.
Officials said the two-feet statue of the Dalit leader was taken off the pedestal on which it had been installed. As a result, his legs came off while the shoes of the statue remained stuck to the brick-concrete pedestal. The police said they were looking for the miscreants behind the act.
Over half-a-dozen incidents of Ambedkar's statues being vandalised have taken place in various parts of the state over the last one month.
Ambedkar's statues were vandalised in Meerut, Budayun, Saharanpur, Firozabad and Bulandshahr in March, triggering angry protests from the Opposition Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party. — IANS
18:13 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi
18:11 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis says Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai to be completed by 14 April, 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the memorial to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, being built in the Indu Mill compound near Chaityabhoomi, would be completed by 14 April, 2020.
"We are committed and working hard to build this grand memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of international repute and visible amount of work would be done by 2019 and final completion on 14th April 2020." Fadnavis tweeted. He added that people would be able to view its splendour from the Bandra Worli Sea Link itself.
The memorial is being built on a 12.5 acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2015. It will include a 350 feet tall statue of Ambedkar, a library and a replica of the historic Chavdar pond in Raigad. It is expected to cost Rs 500 crore. —PTI
18:07 (IST)
17:57 (IST)
Narendra Modi interacts with commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road, where he is slated to dedicate Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi to the nation
17:55 (IST)
17:37 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
17:20 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
17:03 (IST)
