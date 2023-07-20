'Baahubali' Thali at Chennai's Ponnuswamy hotel sparks worries about food wastage

Food insecurity is one of the gravest concerns in India. The 2022 Global Hunger Index report ranks India 107th position out of 121 countries. Based on the annual report, with a score of 29.1, it puts India on a serious level of hunger. Keeping such severe concerns in mind, Twitter users have been vocal about their reactions to the clip showcasing a big thaali that is now making the rounds on the internet. Believed to be Chennai’s biggest, the food-laden impressive thaali is one of the specialities of Nungambakkam- located Ponnuswamy Hotel. Ananth Rupanagudi, a Chennai-based railway bureaucrat, shared the video on Twitter, and it has caught users’ attention since then.

The thaali’s characteristics are its impressive size and rich inclusion of food items. Based on LBB’s description of ‘The King Of All Thalis’, the Baahubali meal-course offers over 50 dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Approximately 32 inches in size, it can easily satiate four people’s hunger. From soups to starters, main courses and desserts, you name it and the thaali has it all.

Check out the Twitter post:

Rupanagudi himself hadn’t tasted the food at the place yet and shared it via Whatsapp.

At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This Bahubali thali costs Rs. 1399/- + GST! Any family game for it? 😂 #Food #restaurant pic.twitter.com/R2k25FHqKH — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) July 18, 2023

The post has over 41,000 views. Internet users were divided over the responses.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One user wrote: “Crap. Wonder if there’s another agenda?”

Crap

Wonder if there's some other agenda in this? — Anup Singh – dLife.in 1st Indian Low Carb Platform (@dlifein) July 19, 2023

“Who eats such gigantic thalis? Isn’t it a waste of food?” said another.

Who eats such gigantic thalis? Isn't it a waste of food? — Abhijit Barve (@abhibarve72) July 18, 2023

The third user commented: It is amazing and enticing, but I truly hope that people finish the Thali rather than wasting it. In these times of food inflation, food waste is a crime against humanity.”

Amazing and enticing… I sincerely hope, people finish the Thali than waste food. In these times of food inflation, any food wastage is a crime against humanity — SANDEEP MISHRA (@sandeepmishra78) July 18, 2023

“I think this nonsense needs to come to an end as soon as possible. Food is wasted because either it cannot be finished or people overeat. Also it was never our culture to have food in this manner,” said a fourth user.

I think this nonsense should stop at earliest. It is waste of food as either it cannot be finished or people overeat.

Also it was never our culture to have food in this way. — abhi (@hey_its_abhi) July 18, 2023

As per the bureaucrat’s post and LBB’s report, the gigantic thali is priced at Rs 1,399.

Even though the thaali is a hit among locals, it has not waived people’s focus away from humanity’s concerns. The Global Hunger Index measures and tracks hunger at the global, regional, and country levels. It is published jointly by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, to act comprehensively towards eradicating hunger around the world.