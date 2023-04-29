'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal will be Sangam Kaal of diversities': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that this “Azadi ka Amrit Kaal” will be the “Sangam Kaal” of the diversities in the country.

Addressing Kashi Telugu Sangamam virtually, Prime Minister Modi said, “I had said that this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal will be the Sangam Kaal of the diversities of the country…

Kashi and Telugu cultures are immensely connected. We’re celebrating this great connection and the great unity of India. “Extending his wishes on ‘Ganga Pushkar Utsav’, PM Modi said, “This festival at the ghat of Kashi is like the confluence of the Ganges and the Godavari. It is a celebration of India’s ancient traditions, civilizations, and cultures.”

“A few months ago, Kashi Tamil Sangamam was also organized here on the land of Kashi. Just a few days back, I had the good fortune to attend the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. Then I said that this Amrit Kaal of India is the time of confluence of diversities of the country, of various currents. The elixir of nationalism is coming out of this confluence of diversities, which will keep India energetic for eternity,” the PM added.

“Kashi is the land of liberation and salvation”, the Prime Minister remarked. Recalling the times when Telugu people used to walk thousands of kilometres to reach Kashi, the Prime Minister said that circumstances are transforming rapidly in the modern days.

He underlined that those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who have come to Kashi earlier must be feeling the change taking place in the city and mentioned the reduction in time taken to reach Dashashwamedh Ghat from the airport owing to the construction of a new highway.

Giving examples of development in the city, the Prime Minister mentioned the undergrounding of electric wires in most areas, the rejuvenation of kunds, temple pathways and cultural places in the city, and the plying of CNG boats on the Ganges. He also stated the upcoming ropeway that will benefit the citizens of Kashi. The Prime Minister credited the residents and the youth of the city for creating a mass movement when it came to cleanliness campaigns and the cleanliness of the ghats.

The PM highlighted the wooden toys of Varanasi similar to the Etikoppaka toys and Banarasi sarees that compatriots from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can take with them.

“Our forefathers established the consciousness of India in different centres which together make for the complete form of Mother India”, the PM said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.