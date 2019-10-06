Azaan from 'secular' durga puja at Kolkata's Beliaghata sparks outrage on social media, lawyer files plaint

The video of an azaan (the Muslim call to prayer) being played at a 'secular' durga puja in Kolkata sparked outrage on social media after which a local lawyer filed a complaint against the organisers with the police, according to several media reports.

Users on social media lashed out at the organisers of a durga puja at Beliaghata 33 pally in Kolkata, calling it "appeasement" and slamming their "desperation to show secularism".

On Friday evening, Santanu Singha, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, filed a police complaint at the local Phoolbagan police station alleging that "religious sentiments had been hurt", reported Swarajya.

The complaint alleges that 10 people, including local Trinamool Congress leader Paresh Paul, intentionally tried to "disturb the peace and tranquility in the state" by playing a video of the azaan during the puja. “Playing azaan from the venue of a puja is ridiculous and is a deliberate and mischievous act to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus,” Santanu told Swarajya.

The organisers said a controversy is being created unnecessarily.

Parimal Dey, club secretary of Beliaghata 33 pally told the Indian Express, “We all know that in Kolkata, Durga Puja pandals are created in a way as to give a social message. Our theme is amra ek, eka noye (we are together, not alone). To demonstrate the theme, we have used models of church, temple and mosque and have used their symbols. Our purpose is to show that humanity is above all religion.”

Dev said to highlight the theme, a video with with audio messages depicting three religions — Hinduism, Christianity and Islam — was played, as per the report.

Meanwhile, police have said the cyber cell is monitoring posts related to the Beliaghata pandal being shared on social media.