AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling: Mop-up round result released at aaccc.gov.in

Candidates will have to download their allotment letters and report to the allotted institutes for admission between 28 January and 8 February

The All India Ayush Counselling Committee (AACCC) announced the result of the mop-up round counselling today, 27 January on the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to download their allotment letters from the official website, using their login credentials and report to the allotted institutes for admission between 28 January and 8 February.

Both fresh candidates and those who had already registered but were not allotted any seat in any round of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling were given an opportunity to apply for seats in the mop-up round.

Here's how to download allotment letter for the AYUSH NEET counselling result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to UG counselling and under the 'Download' section, click on the allotment letter download link.

Step 3: Select round and enter key credentials like roll number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' to download the AYUSH counselling 2020 allotment letter.

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

The AYUSH NEET Counselling results have been released for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS and BNYS courses.

Through the AYUSH NEET counselling, admission was granted to 15 percent All India Quota seats in government, central universities, national institutes and private colleges. Authorities will transfer vacant seats to Central/Deemed University/National Institutes for a stray round on 11 February.