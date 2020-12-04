AYUSH Counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2020 declared at aaccc.gov.in, admission formalities to conclude by 12 Dec

Candidates who have registered for AYUSH counselling round 1 but have not been allotted a college can participate in the second round

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) declared the AYUSH counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2020 on Friday, 4 December on its official website aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will have to report at the institute allotted to them between 5 and 12 December. They will have to carry all the relevant documents, pay the fee and complete the admission procedure.

The AYUSH 2020 online counselling allotment result declared by Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy include details such as candidate's name, category, roll number, seat allotted, and course assigned.

Steps to check AYUSH Counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) - aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counseling 2020."

Step 3: The provisional AYUSH UG seats allotment round 1 result 2020 will open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your name and college, course allotted to you.

Step 5: Save and take a print for future use.

Direct link to check AYUSH counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2020

Candidates who have registered for AYUSH counselling round 1 but have not been allotted a college can participate in the second round. They will not have to register and pay for the subsequent rounds.

Both old, as well as new candidates, will have to submit fresh choices for seat allotment in the second round of AYUSH counselling 2020.

Those who will be allotted seats and admission in the second round will not be allowed to leave the seat. They will, however, be allowed for up-gradation in the third or mop-up round.