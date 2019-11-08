Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: UP chief secy reaches Ranjan Gogoi's office in Supreme Court; CJI will hold meet to review security preparedness before ruling is out

Ayodhya Verdict LATEST Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari reached the Supreme Court on Friday along with other top officials to meet CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The meeting was called upon to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling on Ayodha land dispute is out.
As the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the contentious Ayodhya land dispute draws near, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called upon Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling is out.
The decision is expected to be delivered before Gogoi vacates the chair on 17 November. The tentative date for the verdict is 15 November, reported CNN-News18.
"The office of CJI Ranjan Gogoi has summoned the offices of the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, DGP a day ago and the meeting is expected to take place at 12 pm (a tentative time of the meeting) to ensure law and order stays intact in the state and assess the readiness of the state government in meeting all situations once the verdict is out," said Legal editor Utkarsh Aanand, speaking to News18.
#BREAKING – CJI to meet top officers of Uttar Pradesh today to ascertain preparedness ahead of Ayodhya verdict.
CJI calls the meeting to ensure law and order stays intact in UP.@utkarsh_aanand with more details pic.twitter.com/o3aUjvV9xF
— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 8, 2019
Meanwhile, the situation in Ayodhya remains on knife's edge with prohibitory order in place till 28 December. Any sort of "victory celebrations" or "mourning processions" have also been banned.
On Thursday, the central government rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to the state, where the nation's longest pending dispute is about to be settled. The Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness.
Livemint quoted Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh as saying, "All precautions are being taken. We are going to ensure timely response of law and order at any cost. All field officers have also been sensitized and we are in regular touch with all communities on the ground to ensure that no untoward episode occurs."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sent a general advisory to all the states and Union territories ordering deployment of adequate security personnel at all sensitive places.
With the verdict predicted to be announced anytime in next week, political leaders made fresh calls to people not to indulge in making provocative remarks or spreading rumours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ayodhya issue with his council of ministers and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country.
A top leader in the ruling dispensation, on the condition of anonymity, told Firstpost that even if the judgment is in favour of the Hindu parties, the government will need to intervene and bring in a legislation. The objective of this legislation will be to bring clarity on which entity will construct and manage the Ram temple, and who will take possession of the 67 acres of land that are not disputed but are in the possession of the Centre.
An MHA official in Delhi said the ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order, particularly in Ayodhya. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said.
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force(RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
The RPF advisory said a close watch should be kept on all religious structures near railway stations or within its premises as they may become "flash points" in case tempers run high. It has also instructed caretakers of such structures not to leave them unguarded.
It has identified around 78 major stations with high footfall including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh where the presence of RPF personnel have been increased.
The advisory also rescinded an earlier order which allowed stations to keep their lighting to around 30 percent to save electricity when there is no train at the station, instructing all zones to keep lighting at 100 percent at all times instead.
The advisory has also issued strict operational guidelines to be followed in case a mob is sighted in railway premises – presence of quick response teams, sealing of entry and exit points and use of CCTV cameras monitored by skilled personnel – to maximise security of railway premises.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), meanwhile, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
He said the decision to stop the carving was taken by top leaders of the VHP, a Hindu right-wing organization that has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a 'grand temple' dedicated to Lord Ram at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 12:10:26 IST
Railway Protection Force cancels leaves of all police personnel, earmarks potential hot-spots
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
Ahead of verdict, Ayodhya also to see rush of pilgrims for Kartik Purnima on 12 Nov
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
What are the possible verdicts pertaining to the case?
Broadly there are three possibilities pertaining to the case. The judgment may be entirely in favour of the Hindu stakeholders, or it may be entirely in favour of the Muslim parties, or chances are it can be in favour of the Hindu litigants but may give some space to Muslim parties within or just outside the disputed site.
Two helicopters kept on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya
Ashok Gehlot stresses on communal harmony, urges people to refrain from provocation
Despite Narendra Modi government's directive to exercise restraint it remains to be seen how BJP fringe elements ensure communal harmony
Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have issued directives to ministers and party leaders, and appealed to the people at large to maintain restraint and preserve communal harmony, it remains to be seen how the saffron party ensures that fringe elements associated with its ideology show restraint.
In the past, motormouths in the party have rarely exercised restraint on such sensitive issues. Rather they have added fuel to the fire instead of helping to douse it.
Less than a month ago, Gajraj Rana, the BJP’s city president in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, had advised people to buy iron swords on the festival of Dhanteras “as it will be useful in near future”. He made this statement while making a reference to the upcoming verdict.
Even at other times, some BJP leaders have made immature statements on sensitive issues. For example, the likes of Giriraj Singh, Sakshi Maharaj and Pragya Thakur, to name a few, have made several provocative remarks aimed at fanning communal tensions.
Read more here
What are the possible verdicts pertaining to the case?
Broadly there are three possibilities pertaining to the case. The judgment may be entirely in favour of the Hindu stakeholders, or it may be entirely in favour of the Muslim parties, or chances are it can be in favour of the Hindu litigants but may give some space to Muslim parties within or just outside the disputed site.
In pictures: Security ramped up to monitor preparedness in state
