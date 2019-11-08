Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: Ahead of SC judgment, pilgrims leave temple town; UP govt says prepared for any eventuality

Ayodhya Verdict LATEST Updates: Pilgrims, who had travelled to Ayodhya for a religious event on Monday, 11 November, are leaving the temple town "fearing a riot-like situation"
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya case, urged people not to believe rumours and that the administration was "fully committed" to protecting all citizens.
"I appeal to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him," he said.
Sources who got in touch with the district magistrate Anuj Jha who said that the state is prepared for any eventuality. He also added that there was no need to panic and that enough security measures have been put in place.
A heavy deployment of police personnel has been pressed into service in the Nayaghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. While Nayaghat is close to the disputed area not many restrictions have been imposed currently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in with an appeal for peace and unity ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute.
Modi, who in the past week has instructed state administrations to ensure that peace is maintained across the country, said. "Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers in the Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India."
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the National Capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, reports said.
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
In Meerut, the Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram along with IG Alok Kumar also took stock of the law and order situation on Friday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10.30 am.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on 16 October after marathon hearing of 40 days.
As the security preparedness has been ramped up in Ayodhya before the ruling on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case is pronounced, all roads leading to the temple have been completely blocked by the state administration. After intensive monitoring, the administration is permitting entry only by foot.
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, on Friday urged all Indians "to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary" ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.
"It is a testing time for the nation. Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary," Bukhari said in a statement.
"I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation," the statement added.
In anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu right-wing organisation who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of the 'grand temple' in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
In a closed door meeting of prominent Muslim organisations convened by Navaid Hamid, president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the apex body of Indian Muslim organisations, the participants resolved to maintain peace and harmony at all cost after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute is out.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed hope that the decision of the apex court will go in its favour. The Jamiat is one of the stakeholders in the dispute. Even as the advocates of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other parties, defending the Babri case, have argued with evidences in the Supreme Court, Madani was optimistic and said there was "no reason to doubt about the outcome."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari reached the Supreme Court on Friday along with other top officials to meet CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The meeting was called upon to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling on Ayodha land dispute is out.
As the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the contentious Ayodhya land dispute draws near, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called upon Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling is out.
The decision is expected to be delivered before Gogoi vacates the chair on 17 November. The tentative date for the verdict is 15 November, reported CNN-News18.
"The office of CJI Ranjan Gogoi has summoned the offices of the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, DGP a day ago and the meeting is expected to take place at 12 pm (a tentative time of the meeting) to ensure law and order stays intact in the state and assess the readiness of the state government in meeting all situations once the verdict is out," said Legal editor Utkarsh Aanand, speaking to News18.
Meanwhile, the situation in Ayodhya remains on knife's edge with prohibitory order in place till 28 December. Any sort of "victory celebrations" or "mourning processions" have also been banned.
On Thursday, the central government rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to the state, where the nation's longest pending dispute is about to be settled. The Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness.
Livemint quoted Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh as saying, "All precautions are being taken. We are going to ensure timely response of law and order at any cost. All field officers have also been sensitized and we are in regular touch with all communities on the ground to ensure that no untoward episode occurs."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sent a general advisory to all the states and Union territories ordering deployment of adequate security personnel at all sensitive places.
With the verdict predicted to be announced anytime in next week, political leaders made fresh calls to people not to indulge in making provocative remarks or spreading rumours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ayodhya issue with his council of ministers and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country.
A top leader in the ruling dispensation, on the condition of anonymity, told Firstpost that even if the judgment is in favour of the Hindu parties, the government will need to intervene and bring in a legislation. The objective of this legislation will be to bring clarity on which entity will construct and manage the Ram temple, and who will take possession of the 67 acres of land that are not disputed but are in the possession of the Centre.
An MHA official in Delhi said the ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order, particularly in Ayodhya. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said.
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force(RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
The RPF advisory said a close watch should be kept on all religious structures near railway stations or within its premises as they may become "flash points" in case tempers run high. It has also instructed caretakers of such structures not to leave them unguarded.
It has identified around 78 major stations with high footfall including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh where the presence of RPF personnel have been increased.
The advisory also rescinded an earlier order which allowed stations to keep their lighting to around 30 percent to save electricity when there is no train at the station, instructing all zones to keep lighting at 100 percent at all times instead.
The advisory has also issued strict operational guidelines to be followed in case a mob is sighted in railway premises – presence of quick response teams, sealing of entry and exit points and use of CCTV cameras monitored by skilled personnel – to maximise security of railway premises.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), meanwhile, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
He said the decision to stop the carving was taken by top leaders of the VHP, a Hindu right-wing organization that has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a 'grand temple' dedicated to Lord Ram at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.
Ayodhya DC says administration prepared for 'judgment day'
Ayodhya district collector Anuj Jha reiterated that the situation in the temple town ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was "perfectly normal".
Pilgrims leave Ayodhya ahead of SC verdict
Pilgrims, who had travelled to Ayodhya for a religious event on Monday, 11 November, are leaving the temple town "fearing a riot-like situation"
Hyderabad, Jammu, Uttarakhand authorities on alert
In view of the upcoming Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, Hyderabad commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar said, "We have taken all necessary measures to keep the situation under control in Hyderabad and to maintain peace and law and order. A special deployment of security forces has been done in the sensitive areas of the city."
Meanwhile, Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu. All private as well as government schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow.
Uttarakhand director general (Law and Order) also said, "Police of all 13 districts have been instructed to keep a close watch on undesirable elements and on sensitive places. Instructions have been issued to maintain strict vigil in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar and Nainital. Extra security personnel being deployed."
In Karnataka's Bengaluru, alcohol shops will remain closed, ANI reported.
Mumbai Police says security preparations have already begun
"Mumbai Police is aware of the situation and we are keeping a close watch. Our preparations for tomorrow have begun. Adequate arrangements are being made," the public relations officer was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP leaders to meet tomorrow at 10.30 am
The BJP has reportedly scheduled a meeting of senior leaders at the Delhi headquarters on Saturday at 10.30 am, in view of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute, which is expected to be taken up in the apex court at the same time. BJP president Amit Shah will also be present, reports said.
VHP to hold press conference at 2.30 pm
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is expected to hold a press conference on the anticipated judgment of the Supreme Court in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case at 2.30 pm on Saturday, reports said. The verdict is listed for 10.30 am in the apex court.
UP DGP warns citizens to be mindful on social media ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Amid reports of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing a meeting with state DGP OP Singh on the law and order situation ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, the top police official issued an advisory against forwarding messages on social media without verifying the veracity of the information first.
"One false forward message can spell trouble and unrest in the entire state," Singh said.
Multi-layered security arrangements made in Ayodhya
Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Saturday. The town at the epicentre of the dispute has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces.
Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, the "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town, policemen were checking all vehicles, PTI reported.
Social media posts to be monitored across country
On Friday, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, authorities were quoted by PTI as saying social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places.
Pinarayi Vijayan says there should be no room for hate mongering
As authorities across the country gear up for the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also appealed for peace and harmony. "All of us should ensure that our reactions will be peaceful no matter what the verdict be. It should not create any room for hate-mongering.
"State police has been directed to be on high alert," Vijayan said.
Yogi Adityanath urges people to ignore rumours
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya case, urged people not to believe rumours and that the administration was "fully committed" to protecting all citizens.
"I appeal to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him," he said.
Section 144 imposed in Bhopal for tomorrow
The Bhopal collector and district magistrate on Friday said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday. All private and government schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow.
News18 also reported that the educational institutes will remain closed in Karnataka as well in view of Ayodhya verdict.
District magistrate says govt is prepared for any eventuality
This reporter got in touch with the district magistrate Anuj Jha who said that the state is prepared for any eventuality. He also added that there was no need to panic and that enough security measures have been put in place.
Narendra Modi says Ayodhya verdict should 'strengthen' peace, unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in with an appeal for peace and unity ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute.
Modi, who in the past week has instructed state administrations to ensure that peace is maintained across the country, said. "Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers in the Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India."
Heavy deployment of security personnel in areas around disputed site
A heavy deployment of police personnel has been pressed into service in the Nayaghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. While Nayaghat is close to the disputed area not many restrictions have been imposed currently.
Shiv Sena says govt can't take credit for SC order on Ayodhya
The Shiv Sena, in a press note on Friday, said that the Centre must not take credit for the Supreme Court's verdict in decades-old Ayodhya case, expected on Saturday at 10.30 am.
Amid a power tussle with the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, "We had requested the government to make a law on the construction of the Ram Temple but the government didn't do that. Now when the Supreme Court is giving the order, the government can't take credit for it."
Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to for peace and harmony ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya land dispute. The entire State machinery is on high alert ahead of the verdict in the politically sensitive case.
The order is expected at 10.30 am on Saturday.
Top cops review law and order ahead of Ayodhya judgment
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the National Capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, reports said.
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
In Meerut, the Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram along with IG Alok Kumar also took stock of the law and order situation on Friday.
Mumbai Police have stepped up security, specially in sensitive areas, and are keeping a close watch on social media activities ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, a police official said.
In Mumbai, police officials on Wednesday had said that prohibitory orders were already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.
RSS pramukhs instructed to hold 'special meetings' on Ayodhya verdict
In anticipation of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, a senior RSS functionary told Firstpost that all RSS shakha pramukhs have been asked to "ready themselves to hold special meetings" with the saffron body's workers, to explain the nature and significance of the verdict.
The appeal for peace and calm with regards to the verdict has been from leaders across the political spectrum, "given the communal history of the case, there is a fear of a repeat of the situation that prevailed at the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya."
MHA deploys 4,000 paramilitary personnel in UP
As part of its preparation for the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute, the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Home Affairs reportedly has dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.
According to PTI, a general advisory has been sent to all states and Union territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel in all sensitive places and ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said.
Yogi Adityanath chairs meeting with top police officers
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the state chief secretary and DGP ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjib case in Ayodhya on Saturday. The verdict is expected at 10.30 am.
Authorities, from the Centre to the local administration, have already mobilised resources in anticipation of the verdict in the politically sensitive case.
All educational institutions to be shut till 11 November
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that all schools, colleges, training centres, and other educational institutions in Lucknow shall be closed from Saturday till Monday, 11 November.
SC to pronounce its verdict in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute tomorrow at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.
The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days.
All roads leading to Ram temple blocked by Uttar Pradesh administration as security measure
As the security preparedness has been ramped up in Ayodhya before the ruling on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case is pronounced, all roads leading to the temple have been completely blocked by the state administration. After intensive monitoring, the administration is permitting entry only by foot.
'Testing time for nation': Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid urges people to exercise restraint
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, on Friday urged all Indians "to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary" ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.
"It is a testing time for the nation. Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary," Bukhari said in a statement.
"I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation," the statement added.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth urges people to respect SC verdict on Ayodhya
Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Friday appealed to the people to remain calm and respect the judgment by Supreme Court on Ayodhya title suit case that is expected to be announced before the tenure of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ends on 17 November.
"I appeal to people to remain calm and respect the verdict," he told reporters in Chennai.
Uttar Pradesh chief secy, DGP conclude meeting with CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director of Police OP Singh, along with other top officials leave Ranjan Gogoi's office in Supreme Court after meeting the CJI ahead of Ayodhya verdict.
Other than Ayodhya, Ranjan Gogoi to deliver verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala and applicability of RTI Act to CJI's office before 17 Nov
Other than pronouncing the ruling on Ayodhya land dispute, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has three other landmark judgments to deliver – Rafale, Sabarimala and whether the Right to Information (RTI) law is applicable to the CJI's office – before his tenure ends on 17 November.
The Ayodhya case has been lingering since 1858 and litigation on it has been going on since 1885. There is hope that the court will render a unanimous verdict as it would remove any ambiguity that could arise in case of a 4-1 or 3-2 decision.
VHP stops carving work for construction of Ram temple at disputed site of Ayodhya in view of SC verdict
In anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu right-wing organisation who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of the 'grand temple' in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
Community policing to ensure restraint from rumour-mongering; social media platforms kept monitored across state
Different measures of security arrangements, along with community policing with a sub-inspector assisting each group across 204 identified mohallas has also begun. Till now 200 meetings have been held as the community members appealing to people to refrain from rumour-mongering or violence
"Social media platforms were being carefully monitored across the state, while central paramilitary forces were engaged in area-domination exercises," a senior Uttar Pradesh Police official said on condition of anonymity.
'No reason to doubt about outcome': Muslim litigants express hope in SC verdict to be in favour
In a closed door meeting of prominent Muslim organisations convened by Navaid Hamid, president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the apex body of Indian Muslim organisations, the participants resolved to maintain peace and harmony at all cost after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute is out.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed hope that the decision of the apex court will go in its favour. The Jamiat is one of the stakeholders in the dispute. Even as the advocates of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other parties, defending the Babri case, have argued with evidences in the Supreme Court, Madani was optimistic and said there was "no reason to doubt about the outcome."
Railway Protection Force cancels leaves of all police personnel, earmarks potential hot-spots
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
Ahead of verdict, Ayodhya also to see rush of pilgrims for Kartik Purnima on 12 Nov
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
Uttar chief secy reaches CJI Ranjan Gogoi's office in Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari reached the Supreme Court on Friday along with other top officials to meet CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The meeting was called upon to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling on Ayodha land dispute is out.
What are the possible verdicts pertaining to the case?
Broadly there are three possibilities pertaining to the case. The judgment may be entirely in favour of the Hindu stakeholders, or it may be entirely in favour of the Muslim parties, or chances are it can be in favour of the Hindu litigants but may give some space to Muslim parties within or just outside the disputed site.
Two helicopters kept on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya
As part of security arrangements, two helicopters to be kept on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya for emergency purposes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.
"A state-level control room will also be set up in Lucknow and every district in Uttar Pradesh will have a separate control room," a state government statement read.
Ashok Gehlot stresses on communal harmony, urges people to refrain from provocation
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials to review the law and order situation in the state. Gehlot stressed on maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood ahead of Supreme Court's epochal verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
"The decision of the judiciary is paramount. I would like to urge the public that people should not indulge in any provocation and social harmony should not be disturbed," said Gehlot to reporters in Jaipur.
Centre beefs up security in Uttar Pradesh, sends 4,000 paramilitary personnel ahead of SC's final verdict on Ayodhya dispute
On Thursday, the central government rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to the state, where the nation's longest pending dispute is about to be settled. The Railway police canceled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness.
Meanwhile, UP govt strengthens vigil in Ayodhya
The government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements. A source told News18 that 20 temporary jails have also been set up, while close to 100 rapid reaction force (RRF) teams will be on vigil at 78 places.
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, BJP and RSS reach out to Muslims
As part of the RSS and the BJP's efforts to reach out to Muslims ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, a meeting with the community's clerics, academics and prominent persons was organised on Tuesday, with participants stressing on maintaining social harmony and unity.
The meeting, held at the home of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and a large number of prominent members of the Muslim community.
Those present at the meeting expressed commitment to strengthen and protect the fabric of the socio-communal harmony, brotherhood and unity of the country under all circumstances. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Faruqui, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad were among the key Muslim personalities present at the meet, sources said.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi to meet UP chief secy, DGP
As the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the contentious Ayodhya land dispute draws near, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called upon Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling is out.
