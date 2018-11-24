Ayodhya news LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray reaches Lakshman Kila, to perform rituals for early construction of Ram temple

Youth in Ayodhya divided on the Ram temple issue

Notwithstanding a growing chorus for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of next year's general elections, many youth in the holy city say they don't want to be drawn into the "political melee" while asserting that their future "won't hinge" on the fate of the proposed temple.

Another section of youth, however, are anxious to have the temple constructed but "not at the cost of communal harmony".

Aman Kumar, a stone craftsman in his late 30s who runs a statuary shop named Shri Ram Murti in the heart of the city, says, "Ayodhya is the land of Lord Ram. I was born here and more than three generations of my family have been living here. We are a family of Ram worshippers, and it pains us to see Ram Lalla inside a tent."

A precious idol of Ram Lalla (child avatar of Lord Ram), along with those of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan, is currently kept inside the tent at the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, which many Hindus believe to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. — PTI