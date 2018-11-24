Ayodhya news LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray reaches Lakshman Kila, to perform rituals for early construction of Ram temple

Ayodhya LATEST updates: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by senior Shiv Sena cadres and other officials to the slogans of "Jai Sri Ram". He left for the Laxmi Fort from the air strip in a heavily guarded cavalcade of cars.
Earlier in the day, two trains full of Shiv Sena cadres had arrived in the temple town.
The cadres first took a dip in the Saryu river and then prayed at Ram Lalla and Hanumagrhi.
Section 144 has been clamped in the town which prohibits the gathering of four or more persons at any public place.
On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla accompanied by local party leaders, sants and sadhus, interact with the media and later with the public, though plans for a public rally were not finalised yet.
For the Ayodhya visit, Thackeray is carrying an urn containing the earth from the Shivneri Fort - the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district of Maharashtra.
Over 4,000 Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra, besides more from other parts of the country have preceded him to Ayodhya since the past couple of days, a party spokesperson said.
Party leaders including Sanjay Raut, Ministers Eknath Shinde, Rajan Vichare, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and others have been camping in Ayodhya since the past few days to prepare for Thackeray's visit.
This will be the Thackerays' first-ever visit to the holy city, though in the past his father and founder of the Shiv Sena, the late Bal Thackeray had travelled to Uttar Pradesh on a couple of occasions.
The party's prime demand is to expedite the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by promulgating an Ordinance to the effect.
Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018 16:30 PM
Highlights
In Pictures: Uddhav, Aditya Thackeraw heading towards Lakshman Kila
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Ayodhya along with his son Aditya. The duo are now heading towards Laxman Quila for Ashirwaad Sammelan, where Uddhav will perform rituals as part of a campaign to raise the pitch for the construction of a Ram temple.
Babri Masjid Action Committee says Muslims feel threatened by congregation in sensitive temple town
Zafaryab Jilani, convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee says that Muslims in Ayodhya are disturbed and feeling unsafe due to the proposed demonstrations of 24 and 25 November, and 6 Decemmber. He alleged that the political leadership of the state is colluding with the demonstrators, while they pushed on the herculean task of maintaining law and order in face of the huge congregation on the police department.
He said that the officers of State Governmment, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Hoe), DGP, Commissioner Faizabad Division, DM Faizabad, DIG Faizabad, and SSP Faizabad have been entrusted for maintainance of law and order, protection of Muslim community, and mainenance of status quo at the disputed site.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
UP minister OP Rajbhar backs Akhilesh Yadav's demand of deploying army in Ayodhya
Beleaguered NDA ally, and a minister in Uttar Pradesh cabinet OP Rajbhar sided with the Opposition on the Ayodhya issue, and raised some uncomfortable questions for the government. Rajbhar questioned his own government's intent, Rajbhar asked that if the local administration had imposed Section 144 then why were so many Shiv Sainiks, coming from different states, allowed in the town.
He also supported Akhilesh Yadav's demand of deploying the army in Ayodhya to maitain law and order.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Top priority remains maintaining law ad order, says UP Police
ADG Anand Kumar (law and order) says that the administration's priority is to maintain the law and order so that all the programmes are conducted peacefully. Kumar said that dequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that Supreme Court's order to maintain status quo at the disputed cite is upheld.
Uttar Pradesh Police seal Ayodhya borders
Uttar Pradesh Police sealed off all the roads leading to Ayodhya soon after the arrival of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Traffic has been diverted from the Naya Ghat, Lakshman Gate and the fort, all the places the Sena chief is scheduled to visit today.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by senior Shiv Sena cadres and other officials to the slogans of "Jai Sri Ram". He left for the Laxmi Fort from the air strip in a heavily guarded cavalcade of cars.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
16:30 (IST)
Youth in Ayodhya divided on the Ram temple issue
Notwithstanding a growing chorus for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of next year's general elections, many youth in the holy city say they don't want to be drawn into the "political melee" while asserting that their future "won't hinge" on the fate of the proposed temple.
Another section of youth, however, are anxious to have the temple constructed but "not at the cost of communal harmony".
Aman Kumar, a stone craftsman in his late 30s who runs a statuary shop named Shri Ram Murti in the heart of the city, says, "Ayodhya is the land of Lord Ram. I was born here and more than three generations of my family have been living here. We are a family of Ram worshippers, and it pains us to see Ram Lalla inside a tent."
A precious idol of Ram Lalla (child avatar of Lord Ram), along with those of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan, is currently kept inside the tent at the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, which many Hindus believe to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. — PTI
16:25 (IST)
Around 1,000 to 1,200 Shiv Sena members present at Lakshman Kila
Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' are being echoed at the venue. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has arrived at the venue to meet Uddhav Thackeray.
Inputs by Saurabh Sharma
15:57 (IST)
In Pictures: Uddhav, Aditya Thackeraw heading towards Lakshman Kila
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Ayodhya along with his son Aditya. The duo are now heading towards Laxman Quila for Ashirwaad Sammelan, where Uddhav will perform rituals as part of a campaign to raise the pitch for the construction of a Ram temple.
15:55 (IST)
Babri Masjid Action Committee says Muslims feel threatened by congregation in sensitive temple town
Zafaryab Jilani, convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee says that Muslims in Ayodhya are disturbed and feeling unsafe due to the proposed demonstrations of 24 and 25 November, and 6 Decemmber. He alleged that the political leadership of the state is colluding with the demonstrators, while they pushed on the herculean task of maintaining law and order in face of the huge congregation on the police department.
He said that the officers of State Governmment, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Hoe), DGP, Commissioner Faizabad Division, DM Faizabad, DIG Faizabad, and SSP Faizabad have been entrusted for maintainance of law and order, protection of Muslim community, and mainenance of status quo at the disputed site.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
15:48 (IST)
UP minister OP Rajbhar backs Akhilesh Yadav's demand of deploying army in Ayodhya
Beleaguered NDA ally, and a minister in Uttar Pradesh cabinet OP Rajbhar sided with the Opposition on the Ayodhya issue, and raised some uncomfortable questions for the government. Rajbhar questioned his own government's intent, Rajbhar asked that if the local administration had imposed Section 144 then why were so many Shiv Sainiks, coming from different states, allowed in the town.
He also supported Akhilesh Yadav's demand of deploying the army in Ayodhya to maitain law and order.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
15:35 (IST)
Muslims groups in Lucknow protest against Thackeray's visit
Some Muslim groups in Lucknow, 130 kilometres from Ayodhyam came out in protest against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the temple town. Some organisations have burnt his effigy and raised anti-Shiv Sena slogans.
Earlier there were reports that some Muslim families have moved out of the city temporarily as the huge congregation of right-wing workers descended in Ayodhya. Local traders have already threatened to down shutters on Sunday and show black flags to Thackeray to protest attacks on North Indians in Mumbai, fomented by his party.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
15:30 (IST)
Top priority remains maintaining law ad order, says UP Police
ADG Anand Kumar (law and order) says that the administration's priority is to maintain the law and order so that all the programmes are conducted peacefully. Kumar said that dequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that Supreme Court's order to maintain status quo at the disputed cite is upheld.
15:21 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Police seal Ayodhya borders
Uttar Pradesh Police sealed off all the roads leading to Ayodhya soon after the arrival of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Traffic has been diverted from the Naya Ghat, Lakshman Gate and the fort, all the places the Sena chief is scheduled to visit today.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
15:19 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by senior Shiv Sena cadres and other officials to the slogans of "Jai Sri Ram". He left for the Laxmi Fort from the air strip in a heavily guarded cavalcade of cars.
Input by Saurabh Sharma