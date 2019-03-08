Ayodhya mediation panel will resolve issue 'amicably', says ex-SC judge FM Khalifullah; AIMIM opposes Sri Sri Ravishankar's inclusion

Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered that a court-appointed panel undertake mediation to resolve Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the former judge leading the panel, FM Khalifullah, along with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP chief Mayawati responded to the development.

The apex court in its order on Friday appointed a panel headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Khalifullah. Speaking to media after the announcement, the retired judge said: "I understand that the Supreme Court has appointed a mediation committee headed by me, but I am yet to receive the order call. So for the present, I can only say that we will take every effort to resolve the issue amicably," CNN-News18 quoted him as saying.

Sri Sri Ravishankar and Sriram Panchu are to be the other two members of the panel.

The president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Owaisi has contested Ravishankar's appointment to the panel.

He said that Ravishankar's appointment to the panel goes against High Court rule 6, subsection C for the civil procedure for mediation. It says, "any person who is interested or connected with the subject matter of the dispute, or is related to any of the parties or to those who represent them, unless such an objection is waived by all parties in writing."

Saying that the Supreme Court should have brought in a more "neutral" person in place of him, he said: "Sri Sri Ravishankar had on 4 November, 2018 made a statement saying 'if Muslims don't give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will become like Syria.'"

He also expressed hope that Ravishankar "keeps in mind that he is now a mediator, and removes his 4 November, 2018 comment from his mind".

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also took to Twitter to respond to the news. She said that her party "welcomes" the Supreme Court's decision. She wrote:

Hon'ble Supreme Court's order to constitute in-camera mediation (in Faizabad) in order to resolve the Ayodhya matter seems an honest effort. Hon'ble Court looking for "a possibility of healing relationships" is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 8, 2019

