Ayodhya case: High drama unfolds in SC on last day of hearing as Muslim party's lawyer tears apart 'new doc' submitted by Hindu Mahasabha

Tempers ran high during the last day of hearing of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Supreme Court as all sides were under pressure to conclude their arguments by 5 pm today (Wednesday). Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan lost his cool in the apex court as lawyer Vikas Singh, representing Hindu Mahasabha, sought to place an alleged historic map of the Ram Janmabhoomi site before the Constitution Bench. Singh cited an Oxford University publication, Ayodhya Revisited, by former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, to prove pre-existence of the Ram Temple. However, Dhavan loudly interjected at this point and reportedly tore up the document stating that no new evidence can be admitted in court at such an advanced stage of the suit.

The unsavoury developments upset Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also, who objected to the courtroom decorum being disturbed.

Gogoi had earlier taken a decisive view in the ongoing hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case and said that the Supreme Court will finish hearing the matter today (Wednesday) by 5 pm. Gogoi, visibly irked by the lawyer of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who approached the bench with an urgent intervention, said, "Enough is enough. There is no more time for any intervention. All parties must finish their arguments by 5 pm today," adding that nobody apart from the recognised parties in the case will be allowed to speak in the court today.

Gogoi's comments came amid some confusion resulting from media reports that the Sunni Waqf Board was planning to withdraw its claim from India's oldest title suit. However, later reports clarified that the waqf board (which is just one of the Muslim litigant in the case), has not yet made any such appeal to the bench.

Confusion prevails amid conflicting media reports on last day of hearing

Chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board has proposed before the Ayodhya mediation panel — which had earlier failed to build a consensus among various contesting parties — that it is ready to give up their claim on their land, if certain conditions are met, CNN-News18 reported. Among some of the demands highlighted in its proposal, the Sunni Waqf Board reportedly asked for places of Religious Worship Act 1991 be made watertight. The news channel reported that the Waqf board has also proposed that the government should take over the maintenance of around 22 mosques in Ayodhya. Additionally, the Muslim body also wants that a Supreme Court-monitored committee should be formed to look into the status of other religious places, which are under the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) control.

However, Aaj Tak, reported that no such appeal has been made to the Constitution Bench, which has been hearing the matter for 40 days now. Even if the board decides to withdraw its claim, it will need to have apex court's permission to do so.

However, notwithstanding the fate of the Sunni Waqf Board's claim on the land, the Ayodhya case is expected to progress as is because the waqf board is only one of the eight litigants (both Hindus and Muslims) embroiled in the case.

Furthermore, as SQR Ilyasi, a Muslim cleric and member of the Waqf board told CNN-News18, the Waqf board is merely a representative body standing for each and every namazi (praying Muslim) that follows the Islam faith in India. Ilyasi claimed that in legal terms too, the body does not have the hegemony of one individual and is rather represented by a board. He said no consensus was sought on the issue, and hence, the chairman of the body alone is not entitled to beseech claim of millions of Muslims in the country.

The CBI angle?

The Sunni Waqf Board's second thoughts on the long-contested claim to the disputed site come as a surprise at the last moment, given that several attempts at mediation have already failed.

However, media reports speculate that the sudden twist could be a result of pressure from the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, a party which has promising construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in its manifesto.

Just days before the final hearing, reports surfaced that the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the ‘irregular’ sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf land in the state. In this regard, the Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Faruqui was also due to be investigated.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments on 18 October. This was later brought forward to 17 October, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by Wednesday instead of Thursday. The court is running a tight deadline to finish hearing the came, and to come up with judgment because the current CJI, also the head of the Constitution Bench, retires on 17 November. If the court fails to deliver a judgment before then, the entire matter will have to be heard afresh in front of a new judge as decided by the next Chief Justice of India.

The hearing in the case took place even as Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in Ayodhya district and surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh till 10 December, in anticipation of the judgment in the case.