Ayodhya Diwali celebrations LIVE updates: Faizabad district is now Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Diwali celebrations LIVE updates: Announcing that Faizabad district will be renamed as Sri Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We should not limit our gods to mere chants and slogans."
Adityanath begun his speech by thanking First Lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook, and top BJP leaders for being in attendance.
Kim Jung-sook, arrived at the Amausi Airport in Lucknow to a rousing reception on Monday evening.
She was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed her with a bouquet.
Kim, who arrived in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya Tuesday.
"Affectionate bonding. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Mrs Kim Jung-sook. India and ROK (Republic of Korea) share a special strategic partnership since 2015 and our relations have deepened and diversified in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted earlier.
"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the MEA had said last week.
According to Korean legends, princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea, married king Kim Suro and became queen Heo Hwang-ok some 2,000 years ago.
The First Lady of South Korea will also attend the "Deepotsav" event in Ayodhya Tuesday evening.
She will leave for Agra Wednesday for a visit to the Taj Mahal, before flying back home.
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 17:51 PM
17:51 (IST)
Mega Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya; efforts on to create world record
1 lakh diyas are being lit on the banks of River Saryu to create a world record.
17:45 (IST)
Airport to be named after Lord Rama
Yogi Adityanath said that an airport will be built in Ayodhya and named Purshottam Bhagwan Ram Airport. He also announced that he will soon be visiting Janakpur.
17:41 (IST)
Adityanath announces plan for medical college in Ayodhya
"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya. We will be constructing a new medical college in Ayodhya. It will be named after Raja Dashrath," Yogi Adityanath said.
17:35 (IST)
Faizabad renamed as Sri Ayodhya
Announcing that Faizabad district will be renamed as Sri Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "We should not limit our gods to mere chants and slogans."
17:30 (IST)
Ayodhya is symbol of our identity, says Adityanath
"Friends, Atithi Devo Bhava has been a major part of the Indian culture. I am grateful to South Korea for accepting the Indian culture. Because of Narendra Modi, we are able to achieve new heights," Yogi Adityanath said in Ayodhya.
"Ayodhya is a symbol of our identity. It gets its significance and recognition because of Lord Rama," he said.
17:22 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath begins address
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has begun his speech by thanking top BJP leaders for being in attendance.
17:20 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath expected to address crowd shortly
All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as he is expected to make a grand announcement on the Ram statue.
17:18 (IST)
Kim-Jung Sook speaks on cultural ties between India and South Korea
South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook spoke about the historic and cultural ties between India and South Korea. "I am happy to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya. Two thousand years ago, the princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya travelled to Korea, and married the prince there. The love and understanding between the two countries began from that time," she said.
17:11 (IST)
South Korean first lady thanks Modi for inviting her to India
South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook addressed the gathering in Ayodhya. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her to India.
17:09 (IST)
Indian and South Korean artists performed at celebrations in Ayodhya
Indian and South Korean artists performed at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya.
16:46 (IST)
Visuals from ceremony at Queen Hur Memorial Park in Ayodhya
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurated the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park.