Ayodhya case in Supreme Court: On Day 2, Nirmohi Akhara tells CJI suit was filed within 'time limit', Ranjan Gogoi says, 'We will decide that'

Hearing in the Ayodhya case on Wednesday resumed for the second day in the Supreme Court. A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi resumed hearing arguments presented by one of the parties to the case, the Hindu group Nirmohi Akhara. The apex court prescribed day-to-day hearings in the politically sensitive case after efforts at mediation to settle the decades-long dispute failed.

On day 1 of the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, on Tuesday appealed to the five-judge bench for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the premises since 1934.

The bench — also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer — had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

Nirmohi Akhara says suit was filed within prescribed time limit

Jain began by advancing arguments based on the point of limitation, saying that the suit filed by the Nirmohi Akhara was "well within the prescribed time limit". He argued, "The suit was within limitation since the cause of action would arise only after the final order passed by the magistrate."

However, when Jain referred to Article 47 of the Limitations Act as a safety net for the petitioner's suit, Justice Bhushan said that if the petitioner was relying on the Article, the limitation would start, otherwise the Nirmohi Akhara's suit "is covered by another article", so they "cannot rely on 47", The Leaflet reported. Jain, in response, said, "My case is that there is no bar for me under article 47. Limitation would not start."

CJI Gogoi had the final word on the matter, however, saying that the bench reserved the right to reject Jain's argument.

Nirmohi Akhara reiterated that it was petitioning for the possession of the inner courtyard and the Ramjanma Bhoomi. "Our claims of ownership stem from our possession. We had been in possession for the longest time," Jain was quoted as saying by reports.

"Obstruction to worship and prayer is what forced Nirmohi Akhara to file the civil suits," Jain added.

CJI tells Nirmohi Akhara to be consistent in presenting citations

The court criticised the counsel of Nirmohi Akhara for inconsistency in his citations and in providing the bench and the lawyers of the other petitioners with the documents being referred to during arguments.

When Jain said that there he would refer to two judgments, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the Muslim parties, interjected and said that he should be given copies "of the SCR" too. "There is a principle in this court that copies are to be given. I am entitled to read what is handed to my lords," Dhavan said.

Agreeing with him, Gogoi admonished Jain and said that he should be consistent in what he was referring to and in giving copies. He directed him to refer only to the documents provided to al those present in the court and not just to the bench.

The bench also rapped the lawyer for the confusion over citations and judgments being relied upon by him. "What is this confusion every time you want to cite something? Please be clear and consistent or we will stop looking into these citations. You should really come prepared Mr Jain," the bench said.

Nirmohi Akhara says 'shebaitship' is not the same as trusteeship

The Nirmohi Akhara also argued on Wednesday over the difference between the relation of a shebait with a temple as opposed to that of a trustee. A 'shebait' is an "agent of the idol" of a temple, according to law terms. the possession and management of the temple is in the ambit of responsibilities of a shebait, however, the legal character of the role "cannot be defined with precision and exactitude".

Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara argued that the relation of a shebait is not the same as that of a trustee of a temple, The Leaflet reported. "In a Hindu temple the entire property is vested in diety and the shebait is in charge of management. Therefore shebiatship cannot be simply termed as 'office', Jain said.

"The shebait enjoys some sort of rights to the property which are akin to proprietary rights. It is not just office but proprietary rights are blended with it. That, my lords, is shebaitship," he added.

Therefore, the lawyer argued, the Nirmohi Akhara's right of management, and not just its right of possession, has "also been curtailed."

In response, Justice Chandrachud said that a shebait could be entitled to conducting worship in the temple without being in its possession. Chandrachud also responded to Jain's reference to Article 142 as a means to argue that Nirmohi Akhara has 12 years from the time of dispossession.

Justice Chandrachud said, "(Article) 142 speaks of possession of immovable property but does not talk about management. So possession of property and management of worship are two different things."

Parallel to the arguments on the limitations and the Nirmohi Akhara's right to file civil suits, Jain also argued that the petitioner is also a respondent in suits filed by others, which would also give them a "right to present their claims".

With inputs from agencies