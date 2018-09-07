Avoid using complex Hindi terms, says Narendra Modi, emphasises on usage of language for official purposes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the use of Hindi language for official purposes and suggested to government officials that they avoid complex terms to make the communication simple.

The prime minister made the suggestion at the 31st meeting of the Central Hindi Committee chaired by him.

He stressed that Hindi should be spread through day-to-day conversations and complex technical terms should be avoided or used negligibly for official purposes, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Emphasising the need to reduce the gap between the usage of Hindi in government and the society, Modi said educational institutions can help in leading this campaign.

Referring to his experiences around the world, the prime minister told the members of the committee that India can connect with the world using all Indian languages, including Hindi.

The chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, participated in the meeting.