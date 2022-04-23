‘Avoid scandalous headlines, communal overtones’: Centre pulls up TV channels over coverage of Delhi violence, Ukraine war
As per the provisions laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, the I&B ministry warned that the Central government may regulate or prohibit the transmission of a channel or programme if it “considers it necessary”
Taking exception to television coverage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Delhi riots, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued a strong advisory to news channels asking them to abide by the programme code laid down by the relevant laws.
The government cited specific instances of hyberbolic statements by news anchors and scandalous headlines/taglines while reporting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and disrupting the investigation process into the incidents in north-west Delhi by airing unverified CCTV footages.
The ministry said that channels have been making false claims about the conflict in Ukraine, and have been using “scandalous headlines/taglines that are often unrelated to the news item”. It added that channels "aggravated communal tensions" through their coverage of the Jahangirpuri violence.
It also said that certain debates on television channels on the incidents in north-west Delhi had unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language.
As per the provisions laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, the I&B ministry warned that the Central government may regulate or prohibit the transmission of a channel or programme if it “considers it necessary”.
According to Section 6 of the Progamme Code of The Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, TV channels should not carry a segment which-
- offends against good taste or decency
- contains criticism of friendly countries
- contains attacks on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes
- contains anything, obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths
Last week, clashes broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
On the violence in the Capital city, the government expressed serious concerns over the manner in which the television channels have gone about their operations when it came to transmitting content, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry advisory said.
It strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which violates provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995.
