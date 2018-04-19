Auto driver rapes tribal girl in Odisha, one detained; locals block Karanjia-Anandpur road, demand action

Bhubaneswar: A minor tribal girl was raped in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was raped by an auto driver when she was returning home with her family after attending a religious event late on Wednesday, said police.

Since the accused was known to the family, after dropping them at their house, he took the girl to a secluded spot on the pretext of parking his vehicle and raped her.

The family lodged a complaint on Thursday after which the auto driver has been detained.

Angry locals blocked the Karanjia-Anandpur road by burning tyres, demanding action against the culprit.