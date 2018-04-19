You are here:
Auto driver rapes tribal girl in Odisha, one detained; locals block Karanjia-Anandpur road, demand action

India IANS Apr 19, 2018 15:37:20 IST

Bhubaneswar: A minor tribal girl was raped in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was raped by an auto driver when she was returning home with her family after attending a religious event late on Wednesday, said police.

Tribal girl raped in Odisha

Representational image. PTI

Since the accused was known to the family, after dropping them at their house, he took the girl to a secluded spot on the pretext of parking his vehicle and raped her.

The family lodged a complaint on Thursday after which the auto driver has been detained.

Angry locals blocked the Karanjia-Anandpur road by burning tyres, demanding action against the culprit.


