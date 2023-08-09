Author Shantanu Gupta launches 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' graphic novel in Hyderabad

Author Shantanu Gupta’s bestseller graphic novel Ajay to Yogi Adityanath embarked on a journey from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana, as he launched the book in Hyderabad amid the presence of over 600 students from different schools. The event took place at the Vishvesvaraya Bhavan, Institution of Engineers, Hyderabad, featuring renowned personalities including badminton ace Saina Nehwal, Rajya Sabha MP Zafar Islam, BJP’s national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, and Chilkur Balaji priest CS Rangarajan.

Renowned author Gupta, known for his two bestselling works on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, introduced his latest graphic novel Ajay to Yogi Adityanath to the young audience in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Gupta elaborated that Ajay to Yogi Adityanath traces the journey of a young boy named Ajay Singh Bisht, born in the heartlands of Uttarakhand, amid six siblings. His father, Anand Singh Bisht, served as a junior forest officer, while his mother, Savitri Devi, was a homemaker. Ajay’s formative years were marked by his care for the family’s cows, avid interest in tales of freedom fighters, and active participation in school debates. The family resided in a modest one-and-a-half-room dwelling in the remote village of Panchur, situated in present-day Uttarakhand. This remarkable narrative follows Ajay’s ascent to become the Mahant of Gorakhnath Mutt, the youngest member of India’s parliament, and ultimately, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s most populous state.

The author emphasised that Ajay to Yogi Adityanath epitomises a tale of unwavering determination, relentless effort and serves as an inspiration for every student to emulate and draw motivation from.

Back in June, this graphic novel saw its launch across 51+ schools in Uttar Pradesh, coinciding with Yogi Adityanath’s 51st birthday on 5 June. The author himself graced the occasion at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Lucknow, surrounded by a multitude of children, alongside the Education Minister Sandeep Singh and other guests. Simultaneously, an impressive gathering of over 5,100 children unveiled the book in 51+ schools spanning various districts of Uttar Pradesh, setting a record for a book launch in multiple locations simultaneously, particularly with such significant participation of children. This unprecedented event secured a remarkable entry into the Asia Book of Records.

The author shared that he skillfully weaved this narrative using the inspirational anecdotes he gathered and meticulously documented during his interactions with a diverse array of individuals who played pivotal roles in Yogi Adityanath’s formative years. This ensemble includes his late father, Anand Singh Bisht, his mother Savitri Devi, childhood friends from Panchur village, classmates and mentors from his educational journey in Kotdwar and Rishikesh, as well as fellow saints and leaders whose paths intersected with his.

For aficionados of literature, Shantanu elaborated on the comprehensive literary and artistic voyage undertaken by the graphic novel over the past year. Initially, the author created storyboards for each page, leveraging his primary research as a foundation. Accompanying dialogues, he also suggested potential layouts to the artistic team.

Subsequently, the trio of artists and designers—Nitesh Kushwaha, Akash Jaiswal, and Pallavi Saxena—embarked on the journey. Commencing with a rough thumbnailing phase to estimate page layouts, they meticulously crafted pencil artwork, a pivotal stage in the process, followed by inking, panelling, dialogue integration, and the final touch of colours. The team conducted thorough reviews and rigorous feedback iterations for each panel, page, and dialogue, ensuring precision and excellence in every detail.

Enhancing the book’s engagement factor, it boasts an array of puzzles and games centred around Yogi Adityanath at its conclusion. A QR code within the book directs readers to a dedicated website, offering young readers access to a diverse selection of 100+ games and puzzles, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of Yogi Adityanath and the state of Uttar Pradesh.

During the Hyderabad launch event, Saina Nehwal, ace shuttler and BJP member since 2020, expressed her admiration for Yogi Adityanath’s inspirational journey from a small village boy, Ajay, to a dynamic and efficient chief minister. She drew parallels with her own path to becoming India’s first world number one women’s badminton player, underscoring the unwavering support of her family. Saina also revealed her Uttar Pradesh connections, with her father hailing from Ghaziabad and her mother from Meerut.

In a video message, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Zafar Islam, emphasized how Yogi Adityanath’s life story resonated with him, having himself originated from a small town in Jharkhand.

BJP’s national spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, engaged the audience by inviting children to read qualities from the book that inspired Yogi Adityanath. Her interactive approach motivated the packed hall to strive diligently towards achieving their aspirations.

The head priest of Chilkur Balaji, CS Rangarajan, commended Shantanu for bringing Yogi Adityanath’s remarkable and inspiring life to children. He imparted motivational anecdotes from the life of Lord Hanuman and presented a Sita Ram statue from Bhadrachalam.

Shantanu led an engaging quiz on Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh, directly engaging with numerous children. Known for translating his books into various Indian languages, Shantanu’s dedication to accessibility shone through. Speed artist Amit Verma captivated the audience by swiftly painting Yogi Adityanath’s portrait on a life-sized canvas.

The event gained significant traction on social media, with enthusiastic enthusiasts actively tweeting about the launch, resulting in the trending hashtag #YogiBookRocksHyderabad across India on Twitter. The event saw an impressive turnout of children from different schools, contributing to its grand success.

Having previously authored two bestselling titles on Yogi Adityanath—The Monk Who Became Chief Minister and The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh—Shantanu Gupta now presents an inspirational graphic novel, Ajay to Yogi Adityanath, tailored for young readers. Prior to the grand launch, Shantanu sought blessings from Brahma Sri Sadhguru Pasarlapati Srinivasa Bangarayya Sharma during the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh launches. The book has already achieved high rankings among bestsellers on Amazon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.