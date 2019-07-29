Australian Hay Fever: Jaggi Vasudev comes down with illness; all you need to know about 'allergic rhinitis'

Jaggi Vasudev, who is in Melbourne, Australia to take part in various events came down with the 'Australian hay fever'.

Soon after he informed the public that he was unwell, well-wishers and fans sent him regards and messages of love to get well soon.

In light of the same, here is all you need to know about the Australian hay fever:

It is triggered by an allergic reaction

Contrary to popular belief, it is not caused by hay, but by house dust, animal fur, pollens, fungal spores, and/or air pollutants, and nor is it a fever

It isn't caused by a virus, like the common cold, but by allergens

It is also known as allergic rhinitis

Some common symptoms of the same are:

Sneezing Coughing An itchy nose Watery eyes A blocked nose Possible sinus pain/pressure

Other symptoms can include, along with the ones given above, sleep disturbance, fatigue, headaches, a lack of concentration, and asthma.

The treatment for hay fever can vary from case-to-case. Minimising exposure to the allergens is the best way to treat this condition. Saltwater nasal sprays or douches can go a long way in helping to relieve symptoms.

There is also no known way to prevent oneself from getting hay fever. However, if you do have hay fever, the best thing to do is to lessen your exposure to the allergens that cause those symptoms. Take allergy medications before you're exposed to allergens, as advised and prescribed by your general practitioner.

It usually occurs after a person comes in contact with environmental allergens. Some examples of those are pollens, dust mites, moulds, and animal hair. Pollens from grasses, and tree pollen are also a very common cause.