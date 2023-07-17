Australia: Woman mauled, chased by pack of dogs into ocean, airlifted to safety

A woman in Australia found herself in a distressing situation when she encountered a group of dingoes while jogging on Queensland’s K’gari.

In an attempt to evade the aggressive animals, she resorted to an unconventional escape route—plunging into the nearby ocean. However, her courageous act was not without consequences.

Sustaining injuries to her lower body, the woman was promptly airlifted to Hervey Bay hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported that she suffered “multiple bite wounds” to her limbs and torso. Authorities confirmed that four dingoes relentlessly attacked her in the Orchid Beach area of the island’s northeast.

Upon investigation, Queensland’s department of environment, responsible for overseeing the welfare of wildlife, verified that the woman had indeed sought refuge from four wongari (dingoes) in the ocean.

A spokesperson commented that she is currently receiving necessary first aid for her injuries. The incident remains under scrutiny, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a thorough examination.

Emphasizing the importance of safety, the spokesperson issued a statement advising both residents and visitors to exercise caution and remain vigilant while on the island.

Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, expressed her shock upon learning about the attack, particularly given that the victim was reportedly in her early 20s.

Palaszczuk acknowledged the presence of dingoes on the island and urged everyone to recognize that they are wild animals.

This recent incident adds to a series of alarming events that have prompted safety warnings for tourists frequenting the renowned vacation spot, formerly known as Fraser Island.

According to reports, an eight-year-old boy fell victim to a dingo attack on one of the island’s beaches, earlier this month, and in June, a dingo pulled a 10-year-old boy underwater.

In response to these incidents, authorities made the difficult decision to euthanize a dingo last month after it had attacked a seven-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman.

In light of these incidents, park rangers reiterated the need for heightened vigilance, particularly when it comes to supervising children.