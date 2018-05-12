Aurangabad hit by violent clashes: Section 144 imposed after teenager killed, 10 policemen injured

The situation in several parts of Aurangabad town remained tense on Friday, after clashes erupted between rival gangs that killed a 17-year-old youth and left at least 10 policemen wounded. According to a report on DNA, many shops and vehicles were set ablaze overnight, leading the administration to impose Section 144 in the area, which prohibits the assembly of more than four persons in an area.

The report said youth from rival groups indulged in stone pelting at each other, and the police used light fire and teargas to control the miscreants.

A report in The Times of India said a 17-year old succumbed to bullet injuries at MGM hospital in the city. The deceased was a resident of Rengtipura. Ten policemen, including including an assistant commissioner, Govardhan Kolekar, and a couple of police station chiefs, including inspector Hemant Kadam and inspector Shripad Paropkari, were injured in the ensuing violence.

The report added that the police are suspecting the role of an independent corporator for instigating the violence. DCP (Zone-I) Vinayak Dhakne was quoted as saying in the report, "We have deployed heavy bandobast across the city and riot control police has been put to action."

The situation has since been brought under control, said a report in The Indian Express. The report quoted Aurangabad commissioner of police Milind Bharambe as saying, "I appeal to the citizens to maintain peace, do not take law in your own hands. If one group is pelting stones, the other group is requested to keep calm not respond in kind, the police is doing its duty. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, if group of people are found to be breaking the curfew we will take strict action against them."