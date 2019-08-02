ATMA Result 2019: AIMS likely to release scores of management admission test on atmaaims.com; check steps to download

ATMA Result 2019 | The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is expected to release the results of AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA 2019 today (Friday, 2 August).

Candidates who appeared for the management admission test can check their ATMA scores on the official portal – atmaaims.com. Your score report will carry details such as your name, address, roll number, section-wise percentile, overall percentile, and total score.

Held on 28 July, ATMA exam is a comprehensive test for admission to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programmes like – MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other such courses.

Steps to check ATMA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website or click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'ATMA Scores'

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials, such as – roll number and result validation key

Step 4: Hit on 'Sumbit'

Step 5: Your ATMA result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and and take a printout of the same for future use

About ATMA and AIMS:

Founded in 1988, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is a non-profit professional organisation. It has grown into a powerful network of over 740 top management schools of national and international repute in the country including – IIMs, ISB, Xavier Institutes, Welingkar, MDI, SP Jain, ICFAI and NMIMS.