ATMA 2021: Last date for fee payment is 17 April; register before 18 April on atmaaims.com

The last date for the payment of fees for the Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 test conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is 17 April 2021. The registration for the same will close on 18 April. Candidates who wish to apply can do it through the official website https://www.atmaaims.com/. The home-based admission test will be held on 25 April from 2 to 5 pm.

You can follow these steps to register and pay the fees.

Visit https://www.atmaaims.com/ Go to ‘Click here to register for ATMA exam tab’ Fill in all the required information Pay the fees and submit

The registration number and other details will also be sent to the registered email Id and mobile number.

Here’s the direct link: https://www.atmaaims.com/onlinefeepay.aspx

The exam is conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). There is a 25 percent concession in fees for women candidates. 50 percent fee concession is applicable for the candidates hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura. For fee concession, the candidate must submit their Aadhaar Card and Birth certificate at the time of registration.

Applicants need to have their own computer setup with a webcam and a good internet connection.

Important dates to remember:

Last Date of Printing Application Form: 20 April

Admit Card Download: 21 April

Result: 30 April

ATMA is a single-window admission test for a number of Postgraduate Programmes like MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS. The exam is recognized by AICTE and the Education Ministry.

The ATMA website also lists several mock tests to familiarise students with the exam format and to help them prepare.