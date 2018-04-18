Click here to read more ">

No clear reason given for cash crunch but Centre says RBI will ensure adequate supply of currency notes

The government and the central bank will ensure there is an adequate amount of currency notes, following reports that banks' automated teller machines had run out of cash in different parts of the country, the government said.

Cash withdrawals go up during crop harvest season which is usually during March to April, and then during festival season in October, but there has been an unusual rise in currency demand in the last three months.

That is a source of worry for policymakers as a sustained heavy currency withdrawal suggests a return of cash hoarding by individuals, diluting the purpose of a massive note ban exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late 2016.

