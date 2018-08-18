Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls former prime minister's demise 'irreparable loss for everyone'

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Friday termed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise as an "irreparable loss for everyone".

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Bhagwat said, "It takes ages for someone to become of the stature of Vajpayee Ji. Then, everyone can't be like him. It's an irreparable loss for everyone."

Hailing Vajpayee as an exemplary Swayamsevak, he stated, "His work ethic as a Swyamsevak was unparalleled. He used to attend the RSS meetings since he was in standard nine at school. I still cannot believe that he is gone."

Vajpayee, who was India's 10th prime minister passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 93. He was cremated with state honour at the Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday.

Before the last rites were performed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers of many states walked the entire 3.6-kilometre stretch of the funeral procession.

Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya lit the funeral pyre amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and firing of a 21-gun salute by soldiers at the funeral. After the mortal remains were brought from BJP headquarters to Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, the three service chiefs placed wreaths on the body of Vajpayee, in keeping with the military honours.

With inputs from PTI