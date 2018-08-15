Atal Bihari Vajpayee on life support; AIIMS says former prime minister is in critical condition

The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on 11 June, deteriorated on Wednesday, the hospital said in a statement. "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours," AIIMS said. "His condition is critical, and he is on life support system."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vajpayee at AIIMS to check on the veteran BJP leader's health. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal also visited Vajpayee at the hospital.

Vajpayee has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for a a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion for the past nine weeks. The 93-year-old BJP leader is a diabetic and has only one functional kidney.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. He developed dementia subsequently.

With inputs from PTI