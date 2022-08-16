Atal Bihari Vajpayee made pioneering efforts to transform India, prepare nation for 21st century challenges: PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other Union ministers paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary. PM Modi said, Vajpayee had made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare the nation for the challenges of the 21st century.

"Today, on the Punya Tithi of respected Atal Ji, visited Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. We remain inspired by Atal Ji's efforts to serve India. He made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare our nation for the challenges of the 21st century," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other Union ministers and other leaders paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.

The leaders also also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the veteran BJP leader who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies also paid rich tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Adityanath paid floral tributes at the statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other prominent people were present on the occasion.

A prime minister for six years between 1998 and 2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at the age of 93.

