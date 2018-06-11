You are here:
Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospitalised: Ex-PM suffering from respiratory tract infection, kidney-related ailments

India PTI Jun 11, 2018 21:56:44 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS where the former prime minister was undergoing treatment for lower respiratory tract infection and kidney-related ailments.

File image of AB Vajpayee. Reuters

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the premier hospital under the supervision of its director Randeep Guleria on Monday. Modi met the doctors and inquired about the well-being of Vajpayee. He also met his family members, according to an official statement.

The prime minister spent nearly 50 minutes at the hospital, the official statement added.


