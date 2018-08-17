Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral latest updates: If reports are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are probably going to walk the entire 3.6-kilometre stretch from BJP headquarter to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal behind the cortege along with ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains.

Thousands of mourners jostled and some clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains are being take from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for cremation. As the coffin carrying his remains is carried out of the BJP headquarters, party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen walking behind it.

The European Union said they bloc will remember Vajpayee's visionary contributions to EU-India relations. "We express our deepest sympathies on the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and with the people of India," it said in a tweet.

The cremation of veteran BJP leader and three time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at Smriti Sthal near Rajghat in Delhi on Friday.

Senior BJP leaders such as Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik gathered at the saffron party headquarters to pay their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A host of foreign dignitaries including foreign ministers of Nepal and Bangladesh will attend former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral on Friday. Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk has already reached New Delhi. The Sri Lankan government announced country's acting foreign affairs minister Lakshman Kiriella will be attending the funeral.

The senior leadership of the BJP — Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh — paid their respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the party headquarters. The last remains of Vajpayee will be taken to Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm.

After the last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are conducted, authorities reportedly plan to construct a memorial for the BJP veteran near Raj Ghat. An MCD official told News18, that following an inspection of the site, plans for a memorial have been finalised.

Penning an eulogy to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him the nation's 'moral compass' and 'guiding spirit'. "In times of turbulence and disruption, a nation is blessed to have a leader who rises to become its moral compass and guiding spirit, providing vision, cohesion and direction to his people. And, in such a moment at the turn of the century, India found one in Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was gifted in spirit, heart and mind," he wrote.

The Supreme Court of India and the Registry will observe a half-day holiday on Friday to mark the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the convoy carrying Vajpayee's mortal remains' arrival.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains are being moved in a flower-decorated truck to the BJP headquarters at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi. They will remain there till 1 pm, after which the final funeral procession to the cremation ground on the banks of river Yamuna will take place.

Over five lakh people are expected to attend late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral on Friday, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries at the BJP headquarters and the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

On Friday morning, hundreds of people gathered outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee's New Delhi residence to pay their last respects to the former prime minister. His body has been kept at his home for public viewing from 7.30 am to 8.30 am.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's former private secretary Shakti Sinha wrote in the Hindustan Times about his experience working with the late prime minister closely. "Vajpayee was an uncompromising patriot, with a strong sense of his Hinduness, which was cultural and civilisational. That meant that the primary loyalty citizens was to the country.”

Central Delhi has been placed under heavy security due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession that will take place on Friday. More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed and Independence Day security arrangement has been extended as well.

Veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's body has been kept at his official residence: 6A Krishna Menon Marg. People can pay homage to the late prime minister at his home between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday.

The funeral procession for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm on Friday. The Smriti Sthal is a common memorial site, located between Jawaharlal Nehru's memorial 'Shanti Van' and Lal Bahadur Shahstri's 'Vijay Ghat'. Vajpayee's last rites will be performed on a raised platform, surrounded by greenery.

Keeping in mind the final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the National Capital. Almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 am onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.

Leaving boundaries of their respective parties, political leaders on Thursday bid an emotional goodbye to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee describing him as a visionary statesman with acceptability across a diverse ideological spectrum, a gentle giant and a consensus seeker.

Vajpayee, who was 93, died at AIIMS on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness. Several leaders saw a personal loss in death of Vajpayee, one of India's most respected leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vajpayee as a "father figure" who taught him valuable aspects about Sangathan (organisation) and Shaasan (administration)." In a brief televised address, Modi said Vajpayee used to hug him with affection whenever they met.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who along with Vajpayee was a central figure in the party for much of its existence, described the former prime minister as one of the country's tallest statesmen and his closest friend for over 65 years whom he will miss immensely.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the "gentle giant" will be missed by one and all. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Vajpayee was a great patriot and among modern India's tallest leaders who spent his whole life serving the country.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said India had lost a great son and an era has come to an end, as he described the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition, who dominated the space like a titan, and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.

Describing him as a democrat to the core, Mukherjee, in a letter to Vajpayee's adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, said the former prime minister led the government with aplomb and was an inheritor and practitioner of the best traditions and qualities of leadership.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India has lost "a great son" who was loved and respected by millions. Several of his own party leaders also said Vajpayee was an inspiration to millions, an intense speaker and a true diplomat.

BJP chief Amit Shah said Vajpayee nursed the party from its inception to make it a banyan tree and left an indelible mark in Indian politics.

The party would work to fulfil the mission he has left behind, Shah told reporters.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Vajpayee would always listen to his alliance partners as that was his style of working. The Trinamool leader flew to Delhi from Kolkata on Thursday evening and spent an hour at Vajpayee's residence to pay her last respects to the leader, under whom she had served as a union minister.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said even non-BJP supporters would listen to Vajpayee in public rallies just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory.

Singh, minister of state in the prime minister's office, said, "We grew up listening to him, learning from him, inspired by him. There was no electronic media those days, but many of our college-mates, who did not subscribe to our ideology, would come over to his rallies, just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory," Singh told PTI.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan said he has lost his "mentor and guide" who hand-held him into politics.

He said the Indian scientific community would ever be grateful to Vajpayee who he expanded the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to include 'Jai Vigyan' after the Pokhran nuclear test and his courageous decision to go for the second nuclear test was the beginning of an India to reckon with.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said his government is trying to follow the path shown by the former prime minister.

Veteran leader Sharad Yadav said Vajpayee was a great human being whose qualities cannot be explained in words, besides being "a great poet, leader, Parliamentarian and an able Administrator."

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Vajpayee's affectionate nature was unique to him. "He was crafted by the god with special care," she said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was deeply saddened by the sad demise of Vajpayee who was a great human being and a true statesman. "He never hesitated in giving full credit to his Opposition party leaders whenever due," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said many people are known by the post, but the post of prime minister was very small in front of Vajpayee.

"He was a great politician, intense speaker, a true diplomat, having clarity in thinking, warrior of social justice and a great nationalist," Paswan tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "It is a great loss to the country. It was a joy to listen to Atal ji. He cut across ideology, he was a person who had compassion and his belief to take India together is to be remembered. India has become poor in his loss. He has left a deep imprint."

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the death as his personal loss and Vajpayee encouraged and taught everyone to serve the last man with the weapon of democracy.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said,"India has lost the tallest leader."

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It's an end of an era of Indian politics. He wasn't among those to lose battle. He was a fighter," he said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also offered their condolences.

With inputs from PTI