Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral latest updates: Over five lakh people are expected to attend late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral on Friday, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries at the BJP headquarters and the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.
On Friday morning, hundreds of people gathered outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee's New Delhi residence to pay their last respects to the former prime minister. His body has been kept at his home for public viewing from 7.30 am to 8.30 am.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's former private secretary Shakti Sinha wrote in the Hindustan Times about his experience working with the late prime minister closely. "Vajpayee was an uncompromising patriot, with a strong sense of his Hinduness, which was cultural and civilisational. That meant that the primary loyalty citizens was to the country.”
Central Delhi has been placed under heavy security due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession that will take place on Friday. More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed and Independence Day security arrangement has been extended as well.
Veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's body has been kept at his official residence: 6A Krishna Menon Marg. People can pay homage to the late prime minister at his home between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday.
The funeral procession for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm on Friday. The Smriti Sthal is a common memorial site, located between Jawaharlal Nehru's memorial 'Shanti Van' and Lal Bahadur Shahstri's 'Vijay Ghat'. Vajpayee's last rites will be performed on a raised platform, surrounded by greenery.
Keeping in mind the final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the National Capital. Almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 am onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.
Leaving boundaries of their respective parties, political leaders on Thursday bid an emotional goodbye to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee describing him as a visionary statesman with acceptability across a diverse ideological spectrum, a gentle giant and a consensus seeker.
Vajpayee, who was 93, died at AIIMS on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness. Several leaders saw a personal loss in death of Vajpayee, one of India's most respected leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vajpayee as a "father figure" who taught him valuable aspects about Sangathan (organisation) and Shaasan (administration)." In a brief televised address, Modi said Vajpayee used to hug him with affection whenever they met.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who along with Vajpayee was a central figure in the party for much of its existence, described the former prime minister as one of the country's tallest statesmen and his closest friend for over 65 years whom he will miss immensely.
President Ram Nath Kovind said the "gentle giant" will be missed by one and all. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Vajpayee was a great patriot and among modern India's tallest leaders who spent his whole life serving the country.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee said India had lost a great son and an era has come to an end, as he described the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition, who dominated the space like a titan, and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.
Describing him as a democrat to the core, Mukherjee, in a letter to Vajpayee's adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, said the former prime minister led the government with aplomb and was an inheritor and practitioner of the best traditions and qualities of leadership.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India has lost "a great son" who was loved and respected by millions. Several of his own party leaders also said Vajpayee was an inspiration to millions, an intense speaker and a true diplomat.
BJP chief Amit Shah said Vajpayee nursed the party from its inception to make it a banyan tree and left an indelible mark in Indian politics.
The party would work to fulfil the mission he has left behind, Shah told reporters.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Vajpayee would always listen to his alliance partners as that was his style of working. The Trinamool leader flew to Delhi from Kolkata on Thursday evening and spent an hour at Vajpayee's residence to pay her last respects to the leader, under whom she had served as a union minister.
Union minister Jitendra Singh said even non-BJP supporters would listen to Vajpayee in public rallies just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory.
Singh, minister of state in the prime minister's office, said, "We grew up listening to him, learning from him, inspired by him. There was no electronic media those days, but many of our college-mates, who did not subscribe to our ideology, would come over to his rallies, just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory," Singh told PTI.
Union minister Harsh Vardhan said he has lost his "mentor and guide" who hand-held him into politics.
He said the Indian scientific community would ever be grateful to Vajpayee who he expanded the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to include 'Jai Vigyan' after the Pokhran nuclear test and his courageous decision to go for the second nuclear test was the beginning of an India to reckon with.
Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said his government is trying to follow the path shown by the former prime minister.
Veteran leader Sharad Yadav said Vajpayee was a great human being whose qualities cannot be explained in words, besides being "a great poet, leader, Parliamentarian and an able Administrator."
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Vajpayee's affectionate nature was unique to him. "He was crafted by the god with special care," she said.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was deeply saddened by the sad demise of Vajpayee who was a great human being and a true statesman. "He never hesitated in giving full credit to his Opposition party leaders whenever due," he said.
Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said many people are known by the post, but the post of prime minister was very small in front of Vajpayee.
"He was a great politician, intense speaker, a true diplomat, having clarity in thinking, warrior of social justice and a great nationalist," Paswan tweeted.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "It is a great loss to the country. It was a joy to listen to Atal ji. He cut across ideology, he was a person who had compassion and his belief to take India together is to be remembered. India has become poor in his loss. He has left a deep imprint."
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the death as his personal loss and Vajpayee encouraged and taught everyone to serve the last man with the weapon of democracy.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said,"India has lost the tallest leader."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It's an end of an era of Indian politics. He wasn't among those to lose battle. He was a fighter," he said.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also offered their condolences.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 09:05 AM
Over five lakh people are expected to attend late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral on Friday, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries at the BJP headquarters and the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. More than 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. At the cremation ground, more than 20 companies of DAP and parmalitary forces will be on guard. The Delhi Police has not prepared for a funeral of this scale in 27 years.
Central Delhi has been placed under heavy security due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession that will take place on Friday. The Delhi traffic police has cordoned off 25 roads in the area to restrict vehicular movement from 8 am onwards. After a meeting, officials decided that Independence Day security arrangements will be extended as well.
“Security arrangements made for Independence Day have been extended. More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed to felicitate crowd movement during the funeral procession,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.
Vajpayee helped promote cooperation between India and US, says Mike Pompeo
Reacting to former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the relationship between the two countries continues to benefit from the former's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation.
In a statement provided by the US State Department, Pompeo elucidated, "He recognised early on that the United States and India, based on their shared democratic values, could develop a partnership that would contribute to the economic prosperity and security of the region and the world. Today, our two countries and our bilateral relationship continue to benefit from Prime Minister Vajpayee's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation."
People can pay homage to Vajpayee at his residence
Veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's bodyhas been kept at his official residence: 6A Krishna Menon Marg. People can pay homage to the late prime minister at his home between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday. Around 9 am, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
List of roads closed to public today in New Delhi
The following roads will be closed for general public from 8 am onwards on Friday:
Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place, Man Singh Road, C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg, Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon, Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon, KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon, Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon), Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge, Bhagwan Dass Road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point, BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate, IP Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar, Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail, and Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral to take place at 4 pm today
The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm on Friday at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Thursday.
Over five lakh people are expected to attend late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral on Friday, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries at the BJP headquarters and the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. More than 2,000 Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. At the cremation ground, more than 20 companies of DAP and parmalitary forces will be on guard. The Delhi Police has not prepared for a funeral of this scale in 27 years.
Film stars condole Vajpayee's passing
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt expressed their condolences on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death.
'He loved food,' says sweet shop owner in Kanpur which Vajpayee used to frequent
'Thaggu ke Laddu', a sweet shop in Kanpur was often visited by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The owner said he loved food. "Whenever BJP leaders in Kanpur used to go to meet him, they would get laddoos packed for him," he said.
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi remembers Vajpayee
In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi hailed the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's talent, temperament and nature. "The talent, temperament, nature and character of not being disliked, hated or vilified even by your enemies, real, metaphorical or political, is the unique ability of rare, almost non existent personas like Atalji".
Recalling his interactions with Vajpayee, he said he went to a book release event at the former's residence a day after attacking him and his government. "I was deliberately avoiding eye contact in the tea held after the function," Singhvi wrote, "From the other end of the lawn, he came up to me with a twinkling eye and said, 'Badshahon, agar bahar attack kartey hain, to kam se kam aankh to nahi churaiye',"
Chief of army and navy pay tribute to Vajpayee
Army chief General Bipin Rawat and naval chief Admiral Sunil Lamba laid a wreath and paid their respects to the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in New Delhi.
'Elaborate security arrangements in place,' says Delhi Police
Speaking to ANI, Delhi DCP Madhur Verma said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral. "It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience and that there is no compromise with security," he siad.
People from all over India come to New Delhi to pay last respects
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar arrive in Delhi to pay homage
Actor Shabana Azmi and poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar arrived in New Delhi to pay their respects to the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Akhtar called Vajpayee a "very rare that a politician is respected across party lines. People with different ideologies have also come as they love him because he used to love all."
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid his last tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his official residence on Krishna Menon Marg.
'Vajpayee was an uncompromising patriot,' says former private secretary Shakti Sinha
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's former private secretary Shakti Sinha wrote in the Hindustan Times about his experience working with the late prime minister closely. "Vajpayee was an uncompromising patriot, with a strong sense of his Hinduness, which was cultural and civilisational. That meant that the primary loyalty citizens was to the country.”
Sinha also wrote that Vajpayee stood for real secularism. "Lacking a word, or even concept, for ‘religion’ in any Indian language, he used to publicly say that that State had no role to in any individual’s choice of upasana padhati (forms of worship). There could be no discrimination, or force, in the choice of belief systems."
'Poet, Gentleman, Statesmen', 'End of An Era': A look at newspaper headlines on Vajpayee's death
More than 20,000 security personnel deployed
Central Delhi has been placed under heavy security due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession that will take place on Friday. The Delhi traffic police has cordoned off 25 roads in the area to restrict vehicular movement from 8 am onwards. After a meeting, officials decided that Independence Day security arrangements will be extended as well.
“Security arrangements made for Independence Day have been extended. More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed to felicitate crowd movement during the funeral procession,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.
Shah Rukh Khan remembers poetry, film, politics with Vajpayee
In a tribute published on social media, actor Shah Rukh Khan recalled childhood memories where his father took him to listen to Vajpayee's speeches in New Delhi. "Years on I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, film, politics and our ailing knees," he said.
Khan also reminisced the time he performed for Vajpayee. "I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for screen," he said, "Personally, I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning and of course poetry."
Delhi Metro's first-ever corridor was inaugurated by Vajpayee
Many of the nearly 27 lakh commuters who hop on to the Delhi Metro every day are unlikely to be aware that the sprawling network started with an 8.2-kilometre section of the Red Line was inaugurated by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vajpayee, who had inaugurated the DMRC's first-ever corridor on 24 December, 2002, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the capital city, died in New Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness.
Image courtesy: PTI
How Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death has been covered in today's newspapers
WATCH: Millions across country mourn Atal Bihari Vajpayee's passing
Leaders cut across party lines to pay their last respects to Vajpayee
Leaving boundaries of their respective parties, political leaders on Thursday bid an emotional goodbye to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee describing him as a visionary statesman with acceptability across a diverse ideological spectrum, a gentle giant and a consensus seeker.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee said India had lost a great son and an era has come to an end, as he described the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition, who dominated the space like a titan, and a seeker of consensus as prime minister. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India has lost "a great son" who was loved and respected by millions. Several of his own party leaders also said Vajpayee was an inspiration to millions, an intense speaker and a true diplomat.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Vajpayee would always listen to his alliance partners as that was his style of working. The Trinamool leader flew to Delhi from Kolkata on Thursday evening and spent an hour at Vajpayee's residence to pay her last respects to the leader, under whom she had served as a union minister.
IndiGo issues travel advisory
Private air carrier IndiGo asked travellers to start early to the airport, in view of the possible traffic congestion due to blockage of roads for Vajpayee's funeral procession on Friday.
Students hold candlelight vigil to mark Vajpayee's death in Chennai
Students participate in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Chennai, on Thursday.
The Tamil Nadu government announced a seven-day state mourning and holiday on Friday as a mark of respect to Vajpayee. State mourning will be observed throughout the state for seven days from 16-22 August, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said in a statement. During the period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, it added.
Image courtesy: PTI
Modi pays tribute to Vajpayee at his residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Image courtesy: PTI
How the former PM cemented India's position as a nuclear power with Pokhran-II in 1998
"The answer to an atom bomb is an atom bomb, nothing else."
Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (later Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee said the aforementioned words in the Parliament in 1964 after the People's Republic of China detonated a 16-kiloton bomb, its first nuclear test, on 16 October, 1964, to become the fifth nation in the world to join the exclusive nuclear-armed State club.
Twenty-four years later, Vajpayee's words took concrete shape and shook the world when India conducted nuclear tests and emerged as a nuclear power with Operation Shakti in Pokhran in 1998.
You can read the full article here
Vajpayee helped promote cooperation between India and US, says Mike Pompeo
Reacting to former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the relationship between the two countries continues to benefit from the former's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation.
In a statement provided by the US State Department, Pompeo elucidated, "He recognised early on that the United States and India, based on their shared democratic values, could develop a partnership that would contribute to the economic prosperity and security of the region and the world. Today, our two countries and our bilateral relationship continue to benefit from Prime Minister Vajpayee's vision, which helped promote expanded cooperation."
India mourns leader with exterior of a lotus but inner strength of Vajra
In fact, there is no doubt that Vajpayee symbolised Indian genius. On the face of it, he looked quite ordinary and vulnerable, yet, he was endowed with a charm unparalleled since Nehru. In a party in which a section of orthodoxy is stuck in a time-warp, Vajpayee stood for everything that is nothing short of heresy. He was fond of good food, including non-vegetarian. His lifestyle was spartan, but not ascetic. He lived with an adopted family, even though he was a bachelor.
His closest friend and then home minister LK Advani described Vajpayee as a leader who had "the exterior of a lotus, but was as strong as Vajra (Lord Indra's weapon) from within." However, the fragility of human life caught up with Vajpayee after the 2004 election. By 2009, he was not in a position to continue with his political life, even though he occasionally kept on guiding his colleagues as long as his physical conditions allowed him.
You can read the full article here
Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's death
Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying his efforts for India-Pakistan peace will always be remembered.
"Efforts of Mr Vajpayee for improvement in relations between Pakistan and India will be remembered forever," said Khan in a statement. He said Vajpayee started efforts for improving India-Pakistan ties and continued them after becoming prime minister.
US, Russia, Japan condole Vajpayee's demise
Soft poet, hard realist: Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered India's economy to new heights amid tough times
You could call Vajpayee, who has just passed away aged 93, a soft realist who towered over India during hard times, writes Madhavan Narayanan. Though technically prime minister for three terms, his real rule was between 1999 and 2004 as head of the first National Democratic Alliance in which his allies included secular hardliners like Tamil Nadu's Muthuvel Karunanidhi of the DMK, who passed away recently, and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress.
It was his poetic personality, trustworthiness and sheer charm that cemented differences and towered over the ideological moorings of his BJP in the Hindutva ideology. No wonder an RSS hardliner, endorsed by the Left, once called him the BJP's "Mukhauta" (mask) to hide the hardline.
You can read the full article here
Alternative routes for commuters in New Delhi today (2/2)
East-West Corridor:
DND-NH24 - Vikas Marg - Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.
Vikas Marg - T/L Ring Road -T/R to Mathura Road - Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi.
Traffic will also not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.
Alternative routes for commuters in New Delhi today (1/2)
The following corridors will be available for commuters:
North-South access
Alternative 1: Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice-versa.
Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate-Shraddhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi - SP Mukherjee Marg and then reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa.
Alternative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) - Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road ) - IP Estate Flyover and vice versa.
Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna - Pushta Road - GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa.
Funeral procession to leave BJP HQ at 1 pm
The funeral procession for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm on Friday. The Smriti Sthal is a common memorial site, located between Jawaharlal Nehru's memorial 'Shanti Van' and Lal Bahadur Shahstri's 'Vijay Ghat'. Vajpayee's last rites will be performed on a raised platform, surrounded by greenery. Former prime minister IK Gujral was also cremated there in December 2012.
People can pay homage to Vajpayee at his residence
Veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's bodyhas been kept at his official residence: 6A Krishna Menon Marg. People can pay homage to the late prime minister at his home between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday. Around 9 am, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
List of roads closed to public today in New Delhi
The following roads will be closed for general public from 8 am onwards on Friday:
Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place, Man Singh Road, C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg, Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon, Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon, KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon, Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon), Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge, Bhagwan Dass Road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point, BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate, IP Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar, Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail, and Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan.
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Vajpayee's funeral
Keeping in mind the final procession of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the National Capital.
Almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 a.m. onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.
The mortal remains of the former prime minister which is presently resting at his Krishna Menon Marg home will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at around 9 am. Vajpayee's funeral procession will take place at 1.30 pm.
Lights of Mumbai's CST to remain turned off today
Lights of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CMST) to remain switched off as a mark of respect to the departed soul of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Narendra Modi calls Vajpayee's demise 'personal and irreplaceable'
"It was Atalji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, leading the nation in mourning the demise of the nationalist stalwart whose popularity cut across party lines.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, died in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 93.
Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya. He will be cremated on Friday in New Delhi.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral to take place at 4 pm today
The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm on Friday at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Thursday.