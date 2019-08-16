Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, others pay tribute to former PM at Delhi memorial

On the first death anniversary Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the tallest leaders and the founder member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, his party colleagues paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, on his first death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/KjJtmrF4D6 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

The BJP stalwart breathed his last at the age of 93 on 16 August, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda and other leaders of the party paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee , on his first death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/2gSFy65idL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister on his first death anniversary function.

Delhi: Late #AtalBihariVajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika pay tribute to former Prime Minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his first death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/4GG1nIONtM — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever BJP leader to have become the prime minister. Vajpayee held the post thrice. He briefly served as the prime minister in 1996, and then two consecutive terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on 25 December, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the saffron party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

With inputs from ANI