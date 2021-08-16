Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to former PM among others

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his respects, calling Vajpayee a “towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian and orator par excellence”

Political leaders from across the spectrum remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary today, 16 August. Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the leaders who paid tribute to the late statesman on social media.

Remembering Vajpayee’s warm personality and “contribution to national progress”, PM Modi stated that Vajpayee “lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens”. PM Modi, President Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi in Delhi.

We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/UQUm7K3eiC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that Vajpayee’s determination and foresight brought development and governance to the country and touched the lives of all Indians.

आदरणीय अटल जी ने अपने दृढ़ निश्चय व दूरदर्शिता से देश में सुशासन व विकास को चरितार्थ कर हर भारतवासी के जीवन को स्पर्श किया साथ ही पूरे विश्व को अटल भारत के साहस व सामर्थ्य से परिचित कराया। ऐसे महान युग मनीषी श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके चरणों में कोटिशः वंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called Vajpayee the “embodiment of good governance,” saying that “sterling contribution to nation-building will always be remembered”.

His sterling contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda said Vajpayee's commitment to democratic ideals was an inspiration for everyone, adding that his "whole life was dedicated to the country".

भारतीय राजनीति के युगपुरुष, भाजपा के संस्थापक, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन!

असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं के पथ-प्रदर्शक अटल जी का पूरा जीवन देश को समर्पित रहा, लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/HygQBgClID — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 16, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his respects to the former prime minister.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें सादर नमन। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also remembered the statesman, stating that Vajpayee “restored democratic values through his conduct in Indian politics”.

प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, लोकप्रिय जननेता, भारतीय राजनीति में अपने आचरण से लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की पुनर्स्थापना करने वाले राजर्षि, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, 'भारत रत्न' श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। आपका त्यागमय जीवन हम सभी के लिए एक महान प्रेरणा है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his respects, calling Vajpayee a “towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian and orator par excellence”.

A towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian, a gifted poet and an orator par excellence, Swargiya Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of India’s finest Prime Ministers who ushered in a new era of development.

I bow in reverence to the ‘Ajatshatru’ on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uqrqdYEIE2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2021

Vajpayee breathed his last on 16 August 2018 after a prolonged illness. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as Prime Minister three times. During his tenure, India conducted its second-ever nuclear bomb test in 1998.

Vajpayee was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014. His birth anniversary on 25 December is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’.