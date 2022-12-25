Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the tenth Prime Minister of India, was born on 25 December 1924 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The late politician was a prolific writer and an eloquent speaker. He remains popular for his poems, most of which he wrote in Hindi. Vajpayee was elected to the position of Prime Minister in 1996 and twice in 1999. He was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office. He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as well, and served as a journalist for a short time before he joined the BJP.

On 23 December 2014, Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya were awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country. After the announcement, the Narendra Modi government declared that Vajpayee’s birthday would be celebrated as Good Governance Day. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader passed away on 16 August 2018 after a prolonged illness.

Some interesting facts about the late PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee

Vajpayee was born into a Brahmin family, but he was fond of non-veg food. The prawn was his favourite food item.

He loved poetry since he was a child. Vajpayee wrote his first poem when he was in class 10.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was imprisoned for 23 days for taking part in the Quit India Movement.

He was a close follower of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee never got married. When he was asked the reason behind not marrying, he replied, “I stay so busy that I forgot.”

He was the first Indian politician to give a speech in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

India successfully conducted a nuclear test at Rajasthan’s Pokhran during his tenure as Prime Minister, called Operation Shakti.

Vajpayee was a Member of Parliament for 47 years. He was elected 11 times from the Lok Sabha and twice from the Rajya Sabha.

The veteran leader announced his retirement from politics in 2005.

In 2009, he suffered a stroke. His speech and hand movements were impaired after the incident.

